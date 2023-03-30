Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained
Time to catch some rays while keeping the enemies at bay.
The Sun Squad Collection Event in Apex Legends has arrived to make the next few weeks that bit brighter. This event brings in, as per usual, a ton of rewards and cosmetic items to get your hands on. However, it also brings in a brand new limited-time mode for you to sink your teeth into where you need to avoid heatwaves. If that wasn't enough for you, this event also introduces the heirloom for Ash.
This limited-time event in Apex Legends is offering multiple colourful rewards and cosmetics for you to customise your chosen legend or favourite weapon.
Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Sun Squad Collection event end date.
On this Page:
Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event items list
There are 24 Sun Squad Collection Event items for you to collect.
You can either be rewarded these items from a Sun Squad collection event pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.
The two reward tiers across the 24 different items are Legendary and Epic, we've noted down the costs for each tier below:
- Epic - Any Epic rewards will cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals.
- Legendary - Any Legendary rewards will cost 1,800 Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals.
Legend Skins
|Skin name
|How it looks
|Tier
|Tropical Punch - Mad Maggie
|Epic
|Marine Toxicologist - Caustic
|Epic
|Pierless - Ash
|Legendary
|Sub-Mirage
|Legendary
|License to Chill - Fuse
|Legendary
|Shoreline Savior - Newcastle
|Legendary
|Trouble in Paradise - Loba
|Legendary
|Seerside - Seer
|Legendary
|Stellar Swimmer - Catalyst
|Legendary
Weapon Skins
|Skin name
|How it looks
|Tier
|Low Tide - Volt
|Epic
|Bubble Blaster - Triple Take
|Epic
|Dust to Dusk - Devotion
|Epic
|Deadliest Catch - Hemlok
|Epic
|Shell Shot - Alternator
|Legendary
|Splash Zone - Flatline
|Legendary
|Sun Soaker - Peacekeeper
|Legendary
|Under Pressure - Wingman
|Legendary
|Resuscitator - Havoc
|Legendary
Holosprays and Banner Frames
|Item name
|How it looks
|Tier
|Day at the Office - Newcastle Frame
|Epic
|Coupla Coldies - Fuse Frame
|Epic
|See you there! - Universal Holo
|Epic
|Crescent Chamomile - Catalyst Skydive Emote
|Epic
|Keeping it Loose - Newcastle Emote
|Epic
|Performer at Heart - Seer Emote
|Epic
How to unlock Ash's Heirloom in the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event
Ash now has an heirloom! The 'Strongest Link' heirloom has been introduced with the Sun Squad collection event. If you collect all 24 cosmetic items on offer throughout the event (the ones we have listed above) you can get this heirloom for free.
Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event Challenges, Points, and rewards
Throughout the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection event, you can collect points for completing event-specific challenges each day. You can earn up to 1,600 points every day, so it's not impossible to get all of the rewards on the points tracker.
How to find the Sun Squad Collection Event reward tracker
To find the points tracker for this event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.
During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all the Sun Squad challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.
Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section.
This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.
All of the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event challenge rewards
|Item name
|Tier
|Point cost
|Sun Squad - Banner Badge
|Epic
|250
|Sun Squad - Music Pack
|Epic
|250
|Kills as Mad Maggie - Stat Tracker
|Rare
|500
|Kills as Caustic - Stat Tracker
|Rare
|750
|Apex Pack
|Rare
|1,000
|Wins as Mad Maggie - Stat Tracker
|Rare
|1,250
|Frond Memories - Weapon Charm
|Epic
|1,500
|Damage Done as Mad Maggie - Stat Tracker
|Rare
|2,000
|Wins as Caustic - Stat Tracker
|Rare
|2,500
|Hit the Deck - Bangalore Skin
|Epic
|3,000
|Outboard Overdrive - Rampage Skin
|Legendary
|3,500
|Damage Done as Caustic - Stat Tracker
|Rare
|4,000
|Sting Ray - Charge Rifle Skin
|Legendary
|5,000
Want to know the best Legend for this Season? Check out our Apex Legends Season 16 Legend Tier List that details who's the best for Revelry and why. Our other guides can show you how to make a Private Match and explain what Ring Consoles are. Also, take a look at our Sun Squad collection event and how to avoid heatwaves guides to learn about the latest limited-time event.
Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event Shop
There's a special Sun Squad event shop throughout the event too. Here, you can grab limited-time bundles and items throughout the event. However, some items are only there for a very short period of time, so it's worth checking each day to see what you can get.
Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the event shop and when they're due to leave the store:
|Item/Bundle name
|Contents
|Price
|End date
|Shoreline Savior Bundle
|Shoreline Savior (Legendary Newcastle Skin) and 7 Sun Squad packs.
|5,000 Apex Coins (was 6,700)
|11/04/23
|Sub-Mirage Bundle
|Sub-Mirage (Legendary Mirage Skin) and 3 Sun Squad packs.
|2,500 Apex Coins (was 3,900)
|11/04/23
|Bring the Pain Bundle
|Killing Machine (Legendary Bangalore Skin) and Hot Streak (Legendary Devotion Skin).
|2,150 Apex Coins
|31/03/23
|Bloody Buccaneer Bonus Bundle
|Bloody Buccaneer (Legendary Bloodhound Skin) and 2 Apex Packs.
|1,800 Apex Coins
|31/03/23
|Neon Spectre Bonus Bundle
|Neon Spectre (Legendary Wraith Skin), Ethereal Expectations (Legendary Sentinel Skin), and 3 Apex Packs.
|2,500 Apex Coins
|31/03/23
|Flourished Steel
|Flourished Steel (Epic Ash Skydive Emote).
|1,000 Apex Coins
|31/03/23
|Flickering Ember Unlock Bundle
|Flickering Ember (Epic Fuse Skin), Cloud Surfer (Epic R-301 Skin), and unlocks Fuse.
|1,000 Apex Coins
|31/03/23
Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event end date
The Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection event is due to end on Tuesday, 11th April.
Now you know everything that's on offer throughout this event, grab your sunglasses, and launch into the mode of your choice.