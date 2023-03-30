Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained

The Sun Squad Collection Event in Apex Legends has arrived to make the next few weeks that bit brighter. This event brings in, as per usual, a ton of rewards and cosmetic items to get your hands on. However, it also brings in a brand new limited-time mode for you to sink your teeth into where you need to avoid heatwaves. If that wasn't enough for you, this event also introduces the heirloom for Ash.

This limited-time event in Apex Legends is offering multiple colourful rewards and cosmetics for you to customise your chosen legend or favourite weapon.

Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Sun Squad Collection event end date.

On this Page:

Watch on YouTube Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event Trailer

Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event items list

There are 24 Sun Squad Collection Event items for you to collect.

You can either be rewarded these items from a Sun Squad collection event pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

The two reward tiers across the 24 different items are Legendary and Epic, we've noted down the costs for each tier below:

Epic - Any Epic rewards will cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals.

- Any Epic rewards will cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals. Legendary - Any Legendary rewards will cost 1,800 Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals.

Legend Skins

Skin name How it looks Tier Tropical Punch - Mad Maggie Epic Marine Toxicologist - Caustic Epic Pierless - Ash Legendary Sub-Mirage Legendary License to Chill - Fuse Legendary Shoreline Savior - Newcastle Legendary Trouble in Paradise - Loba Legendary Seerside - Seer Legendary Stellar Swimmer - Catalyst Legendary

Weapon Skins

Skin name How it looks Tier Low Tide - Volt Epic Bubble Blaster - Triple Take Epic Dust to Dusk - Devotion Epic Deadliest Catch - Hemlok Epic Shell Shot - Alternator Legendary Splash Zone - Flatline Legendary Sun Soaker - Peacekeeper Legendary Under Pressure - Wingman Legendary Resuscitator - Havoc Legendary

Holosprays and Banner Frames

Item name How it looks Tier Day at the Office - Newcastle Frame Epic Coupla Coldies - Fuse Frame Epic See you there! - Universal Holo Epic Crescent Chamomile - Catalyst Skydive Emote Epic Keeping it Loose - Newcastle Emote Epic Performer at Heart - Seer Emote Epic

How to unlock Ash's Heirloom in the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event

Ash now has an heirloom! The 'Strongest Link' heirloom has been introduced with the Sun Squad collection event. If you collect all 24 cosmetic items on offer throughout the event (the ones we have listed above) you can get this heirloom for free.

Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event Challenges, Points, and rewards

Throughout the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection event, you can collect points for completing event-specific challenges each day. You can earn up to 1,600 points every day, so it's not impossible to get all of the rewards on the points tracker.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

How to find the Sun Squad Collection Event reward tracker

To find the points tracker for this event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.

During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all the Sun Squad challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.

Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section.

This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.

All of the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event challenge rewards

Item name Tier Point cost Sun Squad - Banner Badge Epic 250 Sun Squad - Music Pack Epic 250 Kills as Mad Maggie - Stat Tracker Rare 500 Kills as Caustic - Stat Tracker Rare 750 Apex Pack Rare 1,000 Wins as Mad Maggie - Stat Tracker Rare 1,250 Frond Memories - Weapon Charm Epic 1,500 Damage Done as Mad Maggie - Stat Tracker Rare 2,000 Wins as Caustic - Stat Tracker Rare 2,500 Hit the Deck - Bangalore Skin Epic 3,000 Outboard Overdrive - Rampage Skin Legendary 3,500 Damage Done as Caustic - Stat Tracker Rare 4,000 Sting Ray - Charge Rifle Skin Legendary 5,000

Want to know the best Legend for this Season? Check out our Apex Legends Season 16 Legend Tier List that details who's the best for Revelry and why. Our other guides can show you how to make a Private Match and explain what Ring Consoles are. Also, take a look at our Sun Squad collection event and how to avoid heatwaves guides to learn about the latest limited-time event.

Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event Shop

There's a special Sun Squad event shop throughout the event too. Here, you can grab limited-time bundles and items throughout the event. However, some items are only there for a very short period of time, so it's worth checking each day to see what you can get.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the event shop and when they're due to leave the store:

Item/Bundle name Contents Price End date Shoreline Savior Bundle Shoreline Savior (Legendary Newcastle Skin) and 7 Sun Squad packs. 5,000 Apex Coins (was 6,700) 11/04/23 Sub-Mirage Bundle Sub-Mirage (Legendary Mirage Skin) and 3 Sun Squad packs. 2,500 Apex Coins (was 3,900) 11/04/23 Bring the Pain Bundle Killing Machine (Legendary Bangalore Skin) and Hot Streak (Legendary Devotion Skin). 2,150 Apex Coins 31/03/23 Bloody Buccaneer Bonus Bundle Bloody Buccaneer (Legendary Bloodhound Skin) and 2 Apex Packs. 1,800 Apex Coins 31/03/23 Neon Spectre Bonus Bundle Neon Spectre (Legendary Wraith Skin), Ethereal Expectations (Legendary Sentinel Skin), and 3 Apex Packs. 2,500 Apex Coins 31/03/23 Flourished Steel Flourished Steel (Epic Ash Skydive Emote). 1,000 Apex Coins 31/03/23 Flickering Ember Unlock Bundle Flickering Ember (Epic Fuse Skin), Cloud Surfer (Epic R-301 Skin), and unlocks Fuse. 1,000 Apex Coins 31/03/23

Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event end date

The Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection event is due to end on Tuesday, 11th April.

Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Now you know everything that's on offer throughout this event, grab your sunglasses, and launch into the mode of your choice.