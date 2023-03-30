If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained

Time to catch some rays while keeping the enemies at bay.

apex legends sun squad collection event official banner art
Respawn Entertainment.

The Sun Squad Collection Event in Apex Legends has arrived to make the next few weeks that bit brighter. This event brings in, as per usual, a ton of rewards and cosmetic items to get your hands on. However, it also brings in a brand new limited-time mode for you to sink your teeth into where you need to avoid heatwaves. If that wasn't enough for you, this event also introduces the heirloom for Ash.

This limited-time event in Apex Legends is offering multiple colourful rewards and cosmetics for you to customise your chosen legend or favourite weapon.

Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Sun Squad Collection event end date.

Watch on YouTube
Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event Trailer

Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event items list

There are 24 Sun Squad Collection Event items for you to collect.

You can either be rewarded these items from a Sun Squad collection event pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.

apex legends sun squad event sub mirage and under pressure skins promo art
Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

The two reward tiers across the 24 different items are Legendary and Epic, we've noted down the costs for each tier below:

  • Epic - Any Epic rewards will cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals.
  • Legendary - Any Legendary rewards will cost 1,800 Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals.

Legend Skins

Skin name How it looks Tier
Tropical Punch - Mad Maggie
Apex Legends, Tropical Punch epic Maggie skin
Epic
Marine Toxicologist - Caustic
Apex Legends, Marine Toxicologist legendary Fuse skin
Epic
Pierless - Ash
Apex Legends, Pierless legendary Ash skin
Legendary
Sub-Mirage
Apex Legends, Sub-Mirage legendary Mirage skin
Legendary
License to Chill - Fuse
apex legends license to chill legendary fuse skin
Legendary
Shoreline Savior - Newcastle
Apex Legends, Shoreline Savior legendary Newcastle skin
Legendary
Trouble in Paradise - Loba
Apex Legends, Trouble in Paradise legendary Loba skin
Legendary
Seerside - Seer
Apex Legends, Seerside legendary Seer skin
Legendary
Stellar Swimmer - Catalyst
Apex Legends, Stellar Swimmer legendary Catalyst Skin
Legendary

Weapon Skins

Skin name How it looks Tier
Low Tide - Volt
Apex Legends, Low Tide epic Volt skin.
Epic
Bubble Blaster - Triple Take
Apex Legends, Bubble Blaster epic Triple Take skin.
Epic
Dust to Dusk - Devotion
Apex Legends, Dust to Dusk epic Devotion skin
Epic
Deadliest Catch - Hemlok
Apex Legends, Deadliest Catch epic Hemlok skin
Epic
Shell Shot - Alternator
Apex Legends, Shell Shot legendary Alternator skin
Legendary
Splash Zone - Flatline
Apex Legends, Splash Zone legendary Flatline skin
Legendary
Sun Soaker - Peacekeeper
Apex Legends, Sun Soaker legendary Peacekeeper skin
Legendary
Under Pressure - Wingman
apex legends under pressure legendary wingman skin
Legendary
Resuscitator - Havoc
Apex Legends, Resuscitator legendary Havoc skin
Legendary

Holosprays and Banner Frames

Item name How it looks Tier
Day at the Office - Newcastle Frame
Apex Legends, Day at the Office epic Newcastle emote
Epic
Coupla Coldies - Fuse Frame
Apex Legends, Coupla Coldies epic Fuse frame
Epic
See you there! - Universal Holo
Apex Legends, See you there! Universal Holo
Epic
Crescent Chamomile - Catalyst Skydive Emote
Apex Legends, Crescent Chamomile epic Catalyst skydive emote
Epic
Keeping it Loose - Newcastle Emote
Apex Legends, Keeping it Loose epic Newcastle emote
Epic
Performer at Heart - Seer Emote
Apex Legends, Performer at Heart epic Seer emote
Epic

How to unlock Ash's Heirloom in the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event

Ash now has an heirloom! The 'Strongest Link' heirloom has been introduced with the Sun Squad collection event. If you collect all 24 cosmetic items on offer throughout the event (the ones we have listed above) you can get this heirloom for free.

apex legends ash heirloom

Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event Challenges, Points, and rewards

Throughout the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection event, you can collect points for completing event-specific challenges each day. You can earn up to 1,600 points every day, so it's not impossible to get all of the rewards on the points tracker.

apex legends sun squad event seerside seer skin and splash zone weapon
Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

How to find the Sun Squad Collection Event reward tracker

To find the points tracker for this event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.

During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all the Sun Squad challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.

Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section.

apex legends sun squad collection event reward tracker

This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.

All of the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event challenge rewards

Item name Tier Point cost
Sun Squad - Banner Badge Epic 250
Sun Squad - Music Pack Epic 250
Kills as Mad Maggie - Stat Tracker Rare 500
Kills as Caustic - Stat Tracker Rare 750
Apex Pack Rare 1,000
Wins as Mad Maggie - Stat Tracker Rare 1,250
Frond Memories - Weapon Charm Epic 1,500
Damage Done as Mad Maggie - Stat Tracker Rare 2,000
Wins as Caustic - Stat Tracker Rare 2,500
Hit the Deck - Bangalore Skin Epic 3,000
Outboard Overdrive - Rampage Skin Legendary 3,500
Damage Done as Caustic - Stat Tracker Rare 4,000
Sting Ray - Charge Rifle Skin Legendary 5,000

Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event Shop

There's a special Sun Squad event shop throughout the event too. Here, you can grab limited-time bundles and items throughout the event. However, some items are only there for a very short period of time, so it's worth checking each day to see what you can get.

apex legends sun squad event catalyst stellar swimmer promo art
Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the event shop and when they're due to leave the store:

Item/Bundle name Contents Price End date
Shoreline Savior Bundle Shoreline Savior (Legendary Newcastle Skin) and 7 Sun Squad packs. 5,000 Apex Coins (was 6,700) 11/04/23
Sub-Mirage Bundle Sub-Mirage (Legendary Mirage Skin) and 3 Sun Squad packs. 2,500 Apex Coins (was 3,900) 11/04/23
Bring the Pain Bundle Killing Machine (Legendary Bangalore Skin) and Hot Streak (Legendary Devotion Skin). 2,150 Apex Coins 31/03/23
Bloody Buccaneer Bonus Bundle Bloody Buccaneer (Legendary Bloodhound Skin) and 2 Apex Packs. 1,800 Apex Coins 31/03/23
Neon Spectre Bonus Bundle Neon Spectre (Legendary Wraith Skin), Ethereal Expectations (Legendary Sentinel Skin), and 3 Apex Packs. 2,500 Apex Coins 31/03/23
Flourished Steel Flourished Steel (Epic Ash Skydive Emote). 1,000 Apex Coins 31/03/23
Flickering Ember Unlock Bundle Flickering Ember (Epic Fuse Skin), Cloud Surfer (Epic R-301 Skin), and unlocks Fuse. 1,000 Apex Coins 31/03/23

Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event end date

The Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection event is due to end on Tuesday, 11th April.

apex legends sun squad event pierless ash skin artwork
Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Now you know everything that's on offer throughout this event, grab your sunglasses, and launch into the mode of your choice.

