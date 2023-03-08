Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained

The Imperial Guard Collection Event in Apex Legends has arrived to to continue the celebrations for Apex's fourth birthday. The event is also kicking off the beginning of the brand new mixtape mode that rotates several fan-favourite modes.

This limited-time event in Apex Legends is offering multiple rewards that are similar in style, which means there's potential for you to match your weapon with your Legend. This time, the reward tracker is heavily focused on accessories and surprise rewards too.

Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Imperial Guard Collection event end date.

Apex Legends: Imperial Guard Collection Event Trailer

Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event items list

There are 24 Imperial Guard Collection Event items for you to collect.

You can either be rewarded these items from an Imperial Guard collection event pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.

The two reward tiers across the 24 different items are Legendary and Epic, we've noted down the costs for each tier below:

Epic - Any Epic rewards will cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals.

- Any Epic rewards will cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals. Legendary - Any Legendary rewards will cost 1,800 Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals.

Legend Skins

Skin Name and Legend How It Looks Tier Sakura Showdown - Fuse Epic Ancient of the Void - Wraith Legendary Spirit of Protection - Gibraltar Legendary Legionnaire - Loba Legendary Cerulean Centurion - Octane Legendary Deadly Relic - Revenant Legendary Immovable Energizer - Wattson Legendary

Weapon Skins

Skin Name and Weapon How It Looks Tier Petal Punisher - CAR Epic Honor Bound - Volt Legendary Soul Splitter - Kraber Legendary Howling Vengeance - Mastiff Legendary Cerulean Slayer - 30-30 Legendary Cursed Guardian - G7 Scout Legendary Jade Revolver - Wingman Legendary

Holosprays and Banner Frames

Item Name How It Looks Tier Gibby With It - Gibraltar Emote Epic Hi-Tech Temple - Gibraltar Frame Epic Castle of the Wolf - Loba Frame Epic Wisdom's Peak - Octane Frame Epic Ancient Portal - Revenant Frame Epic Tower Charge - Wattson Frame Epic Honored Emblem - Weapon Charm Epic Skull Samurai - Weapon Charm Epic Protect Your Queen - Universal Holo Epic A Cut Above - Universal Holo Epic

How to unlock Wraith's Heirloom in the Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event

Wraith's Heirloom was originally released in 2019, but to celebrate the fourth birthday of Apex Legends it has been given an upgraded version. The 'Hope's Dawn' Kunai Set includes brand new animations, colour variations, mythic emote, mythic banner, and VFX.

If you complete the Imperial Guard Collection event, you can get the Hope's Dawn Heirloom by spending the shards you will be rewarded with in the Heirloom shop.

You can choose to buy Wraith's original Kunai Heirloom or the new Hope's Dawn Heirloom.

Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event Challenges, Points, and rewards

Throughout the Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection event, you can collect points for completing event-specific challenges each day. You can earn up to 1,400 points every day, so it's not impossible to get all of the rewards on the points tracker.

How to find the Imperial Guard Collection Event reward tracker

To find the points tracker for this event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.

During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all Imperial Guard challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.

Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section.

This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.

All of the Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event challenge rewards

Item Name Tier Point Cost Imperial Guard - Banner Badge Epic 250 Imperial Guard Collection Pack Epic 250 Ready to Strike - Weapon Charm Epic 500 Apex Pack Rare 750 x3 Battle Pass Stars Common 1,000 Apex Pack Rare 1,250 More Than Targets - Holo Epic 1,500 Apex Pack Rare 2,000 Damascus Demon - Weapon Charm Epic 2,500 Apex Pack Rare 3,000 Very Cute Very Dangerous - Holo Epic 3,500 x3 Battle Pass Stars Common 4,000 Imperial Guard Collection Pack Epic 5,000 Apex Pack Rare 5,000

Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event Shop

There's a special Imperial Guard shop throughout the event too. Here, you can grab limited-time bundles and items throughout the event. However, some items are only there for a very short period of time, so it's worth checking each day to see what you can get.

Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the event shop and when they're due to leave the store:

Item/Bundle Name Contents Price End Date Spirit of Protection Bundle Spirit of Protection (Legendary Gibraltar Skin), and x7 Imperial Guard Collection Packs. 5,000 Apex Coins (Was 6,700) 21/03/23 Deadly Relic Bundle Deadly Relic (Legendary Revenant Skin), and x3 Imperial Guard Collection Packs. 2,500 Apex Coins (Was 3,900) 21/03/23 Envious Attitude Bundle Envious Attitude (Legendary Seer Skin), and Rings of Power (Epic Seer Frame). 2,150 Apex Coins 14/03/23 Down Right Fierce Bundle Down Right Fierce (Legendary Pathfinder Skin), and Tried and True (Legendary R-301 Skin). 2,150 Apex Coins 14/03/23 Atom Heart Mother Bundle Atom Heart Mother (Legendary Horizon Skin), and Hardball (Legendary Peacekeeper Skin). 2,500 Apex Coins 14/03/23 Hot Potato Hot Potato (Epic Fuse Skydive Emote) 1,000 Apex Coins 14/03/23 Boiling Point Unlock Bundle Boiling Point (Epic Fuse Skin), Brood Buster (Epic Prowler Skin), and unlocks Caustic. 1,000 Apex Coins 14/03/23

Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event end time and date

The Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection event is due to end on Tuesday, 21st March.

Now you know everything that's on offer throughout this event, keep your guard up and dive into the mode of your choice.