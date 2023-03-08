Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained
Keep your guard up!
The Imperial Guard Collection Event in Apex Legends has arrived to to continue the celebrations for Apex's fourth birthday. The event is also kicking off the beginning of the brand new mixtape mode that rotates several fan-favourite modes.
This limited-time event in Apex Legends is offering multiple rewards that are similar in style, which means there's potential for you to match your weapon with your Legend. This time, the reward tracker is heavily focused on accessories and surprise rewards too.
Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Imperial Guard Collection event end date.
On this Page:
- Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event items list
- How to unlock Wraith's Heirloom in the Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event
- Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event Challenges, Points, and rewards
- Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event Shop
- Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event end time and date
Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event items list
There are 24 Imperial Guard Collection Event items for you to collect.
You can either be rewarded these items from an Imperial Guard collection event pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.
The two reward tiers across the 24 different items are Legendary and Epic, we've noted down the costs for each tier below:
- Epic - Any Epic rewards will cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals.
- Legendary - Any Legendary rewards will cost 1,800 Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals.
Legend Skins
|Skin Name and Legend
|How It Looks
|Tier
|Sakura Showdown - Fuse
|Epic
|Ancient of the Void - Wraith
|Legendary
|Spirit of Protection - Gibraltar
|Legendary
|Legionnaire - Loba
|Legendary
|Cerulean Centurion - Octane
|Legendary
|Deadly Relic - Revenant
|Legendary
|Immovable Energizer - Wattson
|Legendary
Weapon Skins
|Skin Name and Weapon
|How It Looks
|Tier
|Petal Punisher - CAR
|Epic
|Honor Bound - Volt
|Legendary
|Soul Splitter - Kraber
|Legendary
|Howling Vengeance - Mastiff
|Legendary
|Cerulean Slayer - 30-30
|Legendary
|Cursed Guardian - G7 Scout
|Legendary
|Jade Revolver - Wingman
|Legendary
Holosprays and Banner Frames
|Item Name
|How It Looks
|Tier
|Gibby With It - Gibraltar Emote
|Epic
|Hi-Tech Temple - Gibraltar Frame
|Epic
|Castle of the Wolf - Loba Frame
|Epic
|Wisdom's Peak - Octane Frame
|Epic
|Ancient Portal - Revenant Frame
|Epic
|Tower Charge - Wattson Frame
|Epic
|Honored Emblem - Weapon Charm
|Epic
|Skull Samurai - Weapon Charm
|Epic
|Protect Your Queen - Universal Holo
|Epic
|A Cut Above - Universal Holo
|Epic
How to unlock Wraith's Heirloom in the Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event
Wraith's Heirloom was originally released in 2019, but to celebrate the fourth birthday of Apex Legends it has been given an upgraded version. The 'Hope's Dawn' Kunai Set includes brand new animations, colour variations, mythic emote, mythic banner, and VFX.
If you complete the Imperial Guard Collection event, you can get the Hope's Dawn Heirloom by spending the shards you will be rewarded with in the Heirloom shop.
You can choose to buy Wraith's original Kunai Heirloom or the new Hope's Dawn Heirloom.
Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event Challenges, Points, and rewards
Throughout the Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection event, you can collect points for completing event-specific challenges each day. You can earn up to 1,400 points every day, so it's not impossible to get all of the rewards on the points tracker.
How to find the Imperial Guard Collection Event reward tracker
To find the points tracker for this event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.
During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all Imperial Guard challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.
Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section.
This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.
All of the Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event challenge rewards
|Item Name
|Tier
|Point Cost
|Imperial Guard - Banner Badge
|Epic
|250
|Imperial Guard Collection Pack
|Epic
|250
|Ready to Strike - Weapon Charm
|Epic
|500
|Apex Pack
|Rare
|750
|x3 Battle Pass Stars
|Common
|1,000
|Apex Pack
|Rare
|1,250
|More Than Targets - Holo
|Epic
|1,500
|Apex Pack
|Rare
|2,000
|Damascus Demon - Weapon Charm
|Epic
|2,500
|Apex Pack
|Rare
|3,000
|Very Cute Very Dangerous - Holo
|Epic
|3,500
|x3 Battle Pass Stars
|Common
|4,000
|Imperial Guard Collection Pack
|Epic
|5,000
|Apex Pack
|Rare
|5,000
Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event Shop
There's a special Imperial Guard shop throughout the event too. Here, you can grab limited-time bundles and items throughout the event. However, some items are only there for a very short period of time, so it's worth checking each day to see what you can get.
Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the event shop and when they're due to leave the store:
|Item/Bundle Name
|Contents
|Price
|End Date
|Spirit of Protection Bundle
|Spirit of Protection (Legendary Gibraltar Skin), and x7 Imperial Guard Collection Packs.
|5,000 Apex Coins (Was 6,700)
|21/03/23
|Deadly Relic Bundle
|Deadly Relic (Legendary Revenant Skin), and x3 Imperial Guard Collection Packs.
|2,500 Apex Coins (Was 3,900)
|21/03/23
|Envious Attitude Bundle
|Envious Attitude (Legendary Seer Skin), and Rings of Power (Epic Seer Frame).
|2,150 Apex Coins
|14/03/23
|Down Right Fierce Bundle
|Down Right Fierce (Legendary Pathfinder Skin), and Tried and True (Legendary R-301 Skin).
|2,150 Apex Coins
|14/03/23
|Atom Heart Mother Bundle
|Atom Heart Mother (Legendary Horizon Skin), and Hardball (Legendary Peacekeeper Skin).
|2,500 Apex Coins
|14/03/23
|Hot Potato
|Hot Potato (Epic Fuse Skydive Emote)
|1,000 Apex Coins
|14/03/23
|Boiling Point Unlock Bundle
|Boiling Point (Epic Fuse Skin), Brood Buster (Epic Prowler Skin), and unlocks Caustic.
|1,000 Apex Coins
|14/03/23
Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event end time and date
The Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection event is due to end on Tuesday, 21st March.
Now you know everything that's on offer throughout this event, keep your guard up and dive into the mode of your choice.