If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event, challenges and rewards explained

Keep your guard up!

Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Published on
apex legends imperial guard event ocatane revenant and legend in front of an explosion
Respawn Entertainment.

The Imperial Guard Collection Event in Apex Legends has arrived to to continue the celebrations for Apex's fourth birthday. The event is also kicking off the beginning of the brand new mixtape mode that rotates several fan-favourite modes.

This limited-time event in Apex Legends is offering multiple rewards that are similar in style, which means there's potential for you to match your weapon with your Legend. This time, the reward tracker is heavily focused on accessories and surprise rewards too.

Without further ado, we're going to explain all of the challenges and rewards for this event, as well as the Imperial Guard Collection event end date.

On this Page:

Apex Legends: Imperial Guard Collection Event Trailer

Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event items list

There are 24 Imperial Guard Collection Event items for you to collect.

You can either be rewarded these items from an Imperial Guard collection event pack, or you can choose to purchase them by using Apex Coins and Crafting Metals.

apex legends imperial guard event deadly relic revenant
Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

The two reward tiers across the 24 different items are Legendary and Epic, we've noted down the costs for each tier below:

  • Epic - Any Epic rewards will cost 1,000 Apex Coins or 800 Crafting Metals.
  • Legendary - Any Legendary rewards will cost 1,800 Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals.

Legend Skins

Skin Name and Legend How It Looks Tier
Sakura Showdown - Fuse
Apex Legends, Sakura Showdown skin for Fuse.
Epic
Ancient of the Void - Wraith
Apex Legends, Ancient of the Void skin for Wraith.
Legendary
Spirit of Protection - Gibraltar
Apex Legends, Spirit of Protection skin for Gibraltar
Legendary
Legionnaire - Loba
Apex Legends, Legionnaire skin for Loba
Legendary
Cerulean Centurion - Octane
Apex Legends, Cerulean Centurion skin for Octane
Legendary
Deadly Relic - Revenant
Apex Legends, Deadly Relic skin for Revenant
Legendary
Immovable Energizer - Wattson
Apex Legends, Immovable Energizer skin for Wattson
Legendary

Weapon Skins

Skin Name and Weapon How It Looks Tier
Petal Punisher - CAR
Apex Legends, Petal Punisher skin for the CAR weapon
Epic
Honor Bound - Volt
Apex Legends, Honor Bound skin for the Volt
Legendary
Soul Splitter - Kraber
Apex Legends, Soul Splitter skin for the Kraber
Legendary
Howling Vengeance - Mastiff
Apex Legends, Howling Vengeance Mastiff Skin
Legendary
Cerulean Slayer - 30-30
Apex Legends, Cerulean Slayer skin for the 30-30 Repeater
Legendary
Cursed Guardian - G7 Scout
Apex Legends, Cursed Guardian skin for the G7 Scout
Legendary
Jade Revolver - Wingman
Apex Legends, Jade Revolver skin for the Wingman
Legendary

Holosprays and Banner Frames

Item Name How It Looks Tier
Gibby With It - Gibraltar Emote
Apex Legends, Gibby With It emote for Gibraltar
Epic
Hi-Tech Temple - Gibraltar Frame
Apex Legends, Hi-Tech Temple frame for Gibraltar
Epic
Castle of the Wolf - Loba Frame
Apex Legends, Castle of the Wolf frame for Loba
Epic
Wisdom's Peak - Octane Frame
Apex Legends, Wisdom's Peak frame for Octane
Epic
Ancient Portal - Revenant Frame
Apex Legends, Ancient Portal frame for Revenant
Epic
Tower Charge - Wattson Frame
Apex Legends, Tower Charge frame for Wattson
Epic
Honored Emblem - Weapon Charm
Apex Legends, Honored Emblem weapon charm
Epic
Skull Samurai - Weapon Charm
Apex Legends, Skull Samurai weapon charm
Epic
Protect Your Queen - Universal Holo
Apex Legends, Protect Your Queen universal holo
Epic
A Cut Above - Universal Holo
Apex Legends, A Cut Above universal holo
Epic

How to unlock Wraith's Heirloom in the Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event

Wraith's Heirloom was originally released in 2019, but to celebrate the fourth birthday of Apex Legends it has been given an upgraded version. The 'Hope's Dawn' Kunai Set includes brand new animations, colour variations, mythic emote, mythic banner, and VFX.

If you complete the Imperial Guard Collection event, you can get the Hope's Dawn Heirloom by spending the shards you will be rewarded with in the Heirloom shop.

You can choose to buy Wraith's original Kunai Heirloom or the new Hope's Dawn Heirloom.

Apex Legends, Wraith's Hope's Dawn Heirloom Kunai
Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event Challenges, Points, and rewards

Throughout the Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection event, you can collect points for completing event-specific challenges each day. You can earn up to 1,400 points every day, so it's not impossible to get all of the rewards on the points tracker.

apex legends imperial guard event loba skin
Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

How to find the Imperial Guard Collection Event reward tracker

To find the points tracker for this event, you need to be on the main screen of Apex Legends. Then, head over to the right side of your screen where your daily and weekly challenge tracker is.

During the event, you will see an extra page here that contains all Imperial Guard challenges for that day. You can see how many points you can earn from completing the challenges and how close you are to completing them.

Then, click on the 'View Prize Tracker' banner at the bottom of this section.

apex legends imperial guard collection event reward tracker
Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

This will bring up your points and progress tracker for this event. On here, you'll be able to see how many points you have, how close you are to your next reward, and what your next reward will be.

All of the Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event challenge rewards

Item Name Tier Point Cost
Imperial Guard - Banner Badge Epic 250
Imperial Guard Collection Pack Epic 250
Ready to Strike - Weapon Charm Epic 500
Apex Pack Rare 750
x3 Battle Pass Stars Common 1,000
Apex Pack Rare 1,250
More Than Targets - Holo Epic 1,500
Apex Pack Rare 2,000
Damascus Demon - Weapon Charm Epic 2,500
Apex Pack Rare 3,000
Very Cute Very Dangerous - Holo Epic 3,500
x3 Battle Pass Stars Common 4,000
Imperial Guard Collection Pack Epic 5,000
Apex Pack Rare 5,000

Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event Shop

There's a special Imperial Guard shop throughout the event too. Here, you can grab limited-time bundles and items throughout the event. However, some items are only there for a very short period of time, so it's worth checking each day to see what you can get.

apex legends imperial guard event wraith
Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Here, we've listed everything that you can currently get from the event shop and when they're due to leave the store:

Item/Bundle Name Contents Price End Date
Spirit of Protection Bundle Spirit of Protection (Legendary Gibraltar Skin), and x7 Imperial Guard Collection Packs. 5,000 Apex Coins (Was 6,700) 21/03/23
Deadly Relic Bundle Deadly Relic (Legendary Revenant Skin), and x3 Imperial Guard Collection Packs. 2,500 Apex Coins (Was 3,900) 21/03/23
Envious Attitude Bundle Envious Attitude (Legendary Seer Skin), and Rings of Power (Epic Seer Frame). 2,150 Apex Coins 14/03/23
Down Right Fierce Bundle Down Right Fierce (Legendary Pathfinder Skin), and Tried and True (Legendary R-301 Skin). 2,150 Apex Coins 14/03/23
Atom Heart Mother Bundle Atom Heart Mother (Legendary Horizon Skin), and Hardball (Legendary Peacekeeper Skin). 2,500 Apex Coins 14/03/23
Hot Potato Hot Potato (Epic Fuse Skydive Emote) 1,000 Apex Coins 14/03/23
Boiling Point Unlock Bundle Boiling Point (Epic Fuse Skin), Brood Buster (Epic Prowler Skin), and unlocks Caustic. 1,000 Apex Coins 14/03/23

Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection Event end time and date

The Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection event is due to end on Tuesday, 21st March.

apex legends revenant deadly relic imperial guard event
Credit: Respawn Entertainment.

Now you know everything that's on offer throughout this event, keep your guard up and dive into the mode of your choice.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Marie Pritchard avatar

Marie Pritchard

Guides Writer

When she isn't exploring Horizon Zero Dawn or dropping into Arenas in Apex Legends, Marie can be found causing havoc around Los Santos.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch