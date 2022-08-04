Among Us VR beta sign-up is live

You can now sign-up to the upcoming Among Us VR beta.

A link to the process was provided alongside the announcement.

The VR version was first announced in December at The Game Awards, with speculations rising of a release date during this winter.

Development of Among Us VR is being handled by Schell Games, who is most known for the VR series I Expect You To Die.

do you own a VR headset?

do you have an internet connection?

do you want to try Among Us VR early?



sign up for Beta Test tasks here and help out the beans!https://t.co/oq5zynIVTA pic.twitter.com/EFbitLFKVO — Among Us VR (@AmongUsVR) August 3, 2022

Among Us VR has already been confirmed for PlayStation VR, Meta Quest 2 and Steam. In the sign-up form, the headset list for participants includes the popular headsets you'd expect... along with some jokey deep cuts. It would be interesting to see Among Us being played on the Famicom 3D, which was released 1987, but that seems a little sus if you ask me.

The headsets listed in the beta sign-up. Looks like there might be some imposters in there.

There's still plenty of updates to come in the regular version of Among Us, ensuring you'll have plenty of tasks to keep you occupied until the VR release.