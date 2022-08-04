If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Among Us VR beta sign-up is live

I bagsy asteroids duty.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
Among Us VR.

You can now sign-up to the upcoming Among Us VR beta.

A link to the process was provided alongside the announcement.

The VR version was first announced in December at The Game Awards, with speculations rising of a release date during this winter.

Development of Among Us VR is being handled by Schell Games, who is most known for the VR series I Expect You To Die.

Among Us VR has already been confirmed for PlayStation VR, Meta Quest 2 and Steam. In the sign-up form, the headset list for participants includes the popular headsets you'd expect... along with some jokey deep cuts. It would be interesting to see Among Us being played on the Famicom 3D, which was released 1987, but that seems a little sus if you ask me.

Questionable list of headsets in Among Us VR beta sign-up.
The headsets listed in the beta sign-up. Looks like there might be some imposters in there.

There's still plenty of updates to come in the regular version of Among Us, ensuring you'll have plenty of tasks to keep you occupied until the VR release.

Liv Ngan

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

