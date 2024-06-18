Amazon's next free-to-play fantasy MMO Throne and Liberty is out in September

Throne and Liberty - the latest South Korean free-to-play fantasy MMO to land on Amazon Games' publishing slate following 2022's Lost Ark - will get worldwide release on 17th September, with an open beta coming to PC and consoles in July.

Developed by NCSoft, the company behind Guild Wars and City of Heroes, Throne and Liberty promises to be a game of exploration and "massive-scale combat" - accommodating "thousands of players at once" - all unfolding in the "dynamic" open world of Solisium.

"Adapt your fight to survive and thrive through strategic decisions in PvP, PvE or both as you encounter evolving battlefields impacted by weather, time of day, and other players", its promotion blurb explains. "There is no single path to victory as you seek to defeat Kazar and claim the throne while keeping rival guilds at bay."

Throne and Liberty's road to release begins this summer, with an open beta running 18th-23rd July in Europe, North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. To participate, simply download the Open Beta Test client for Steam, Xbox Series X/S, or PlayStation 5 once the beta - an "opportunity to share feedback and shape the future" - gets underway.

After that, the next big date for Throne and Liberty's calendar is 17th September, when the MMO gets its full free-to-play launch across the same platforms (all supporting cross-play) and regions. A few additional details can be found on the Throne and Liberty website.