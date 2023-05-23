Amazon Gaming Week: The best gaming accessory deals
The best console, PC, and mobile gaming deals in Amazon's Gaming Week event.
This week Amazon is having their Gaming Week sale, with discounts on loads of different gaming accessories for PC, console and mobile gamers across some of the most popular gaming brands.
Last year's Amazon Gaming Week took place in September, and while the event is as regularly scheduled as Prime Day is, there are still lots of good deals for gamers to make the most of.
Amazon Gaming Week is running until Sunday May 28, so you've got plenty of time to hunt around the full sale event for what you need, but if you're short of time then we've listed some of the best deals for PC, console and mobile gaming accessories down below:
Amazon Gaming Week PC Deals
UK
- Razer Kiyo Pro USB Streaming Camera- £104 (was £200)
- Razer Cynosa V2 Membrane Gaming Keyboard- £40 (was £60)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse- £70 (was £130)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 gaming headset- £40 (was £60)
- HyperX QuadCast Standalone Microphone- £77 (was £120)
- Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Gaming Mouse- £56 (was £70)
- SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB Gaming Keyboard- £47 (was £70)
- Razer Naga Trinity MOBA/MMO Wired Gaming Mouse- £59 (was £100)
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse- £38 (was £60)
US
- Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen 4- $139 (was $160)
- MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB 15 Gbps GDRR6 Graphics Card- $340 (was $460)
- Seagate Portable 2TB External Hard Drive- $62
- Razer Viper 8KHz Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse- $40 (was $80)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse- $40 (was $60)
- Razer Kraken Gaming Headset- $40 (was $80)
Amazon Gaming Week Console Deals
UK
- Sony INZONE H3 Gaming Headset- £60 (was £89)
- Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset- £150 (was £200)
- PDP Switch Rematch Wired controller Super Mario Design- £18 (was £21.50)
- PDP Wired Controller Fuse White for Xbox Series X|S- £21 (was £25)
- Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller Red- £45 (was £55)
- UnionSine External Hard Drive 500GB Ultra Slim Portable Hard Drive- £24 (was £36)
- Venom High Capacity 1100mAh Rechargeable Xbox Controller Battery Twin Pack- £12.74 (was £15)
- Venom Twin Charging Dock with 2 Rechargeable Battery Packs for Xbox Controllers- £17 (was £20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character DLC Edition PS5- £18.59 (was £25)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5)- £20 (was £58)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (Xbox Series X)- £14.80 (was £30)
- TRIDENITE 256GB Micro SD Card- £24.90 (was £25)
- MENEEA Controller Charger Station for PS5- £19.54 (was £33)
- Razer Iskur Premium Gaming Chair- £368 (was £500)
Amazon Gaming Week Mobile Deals
UK
- Razer Kishi for Android- £37 (was £80)
- GameSir X2 Lightning Gamepad for iPhone- £46 (was £56)
- Charmast 26800mAh Power Bank USB C- £24 (was £30)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB,with Clear Slim Case and Watch5- £961.20 (was £1,143)
- Trust Gaming GXT 408 Cobra Multiplatform Gaming In-Ear Earphones- £18 (was £28)
We'll continue to add more deals from Amazon gaming week on this page throughout the week, and post some of our favourites over on the Jelly Deals Twitter so make sure to drop us a follow there too.