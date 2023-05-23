If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Amazon Gaming Week: The best gaming accessory deals

The best console, PC, and mobile gaming deals in Amazon's Gaming Week event.

This week Amazon is having their Gaming Week sale, with discounts on loads of different gaming accessories for PC, console and mobile gamers across some of the most popular gaming brands.

Last year's Amazon Gaming Week took place in September, and while the event is as regularly scheduled as Prime Day is, there are still lots of good deals for gamers to make the most of.

Amazon Gaming Week is running until Sunday May 28, so you've got plenty of time to hunt around the full sale event for what you need, but if you're short of time then we've listed some of the best deals for PC, console and mobile gaming accessories down below:

Amazon Gaming Week PC Deals

UK

US

Amazon Gaming Week Console Deals

UK

  • Save up to 69% on EA games including FIFA 23, Dead Space and Battlefield 2042

    • Amazon Gaming Week Mobile Deals

    UK

    We'll continue to add more deals from Amazon gaming week on this page throughout the week, and post some of our favourites over on the Jelly Deals Twitter so make sure to drop us a follow there too.

    Comments
