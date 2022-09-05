If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Amazon Gaming Week: The best console gaming deals

The best Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch deals from Amazon's gaming week sale.
Amazon is no stranger to sales events, and they've got another one going on right now. Amazon Gaming Week is running until the 9th of September, and there's lots of big discounts on games and accessories for console and PC gamers, including gaming headsets, keyboards and mice from top brands like Razer, SteelSeries, Corsair and more.

In this article, we'll pick out all the best console gaming deals from Amazon Gaming Week, featuring games for the PS4/PS5, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch. There's also discounts on third-party controllers and other gaming accessories.

Amazon Gaming Week Xbox Deals

Xbox Games

F1 22 Standard Edition (Download Code)- £46 (was £70)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate- £15

Watch Dogs Legion- £9 (was £15)

Riders Republic Limited Edition- £28 (was £36)

Immortals Fenyx Rising- £9

Xbox controllers

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller - Mass Effect N7- £28 (was £35)

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller - Mist White- £28 (was £35)

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller - Purple Hex- £28 (was £35)

PDP Wired Controller Fuse White- £24 (was £30)

PDP Afterglow LED Wired Game Controller- £27 (was £35)

Amazon Gaming Week PlayStation Deals

F1 22 (PS5)- £45 (was £60)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Limited Edition (PS5)- £45 (was £60)

Far Cry 6 Limited Edition (PS5)- £27 (was £31)

Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS5)- £29 (was £52)

Amazon Gaming Week Nintendo Switch Deals

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - White - £300 (was £310)

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon - £300 (was £310)

Nintendo Switch Sports - £30 (was £40)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - £37 (was £50)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - £37 (was £50)

51 Worldwide Games - £25 (was £35)

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football - £35 (was £50)

HeyStop Case Compatible with Nintendo Switch/Switch OLED- £10 (was £16)

PDP Gaming Officially Licensed Switch Slim Deluxe Travel Case- £12 (was £17)

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock- £12 (was £14)

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Lilac- £17 (was £20)

There's plenty more gaming deals to come and we'll be adding more here as we spot them.

