Amazon announces Prime Gaming line-up for June

Amazon has announced the new games coming to its Prime Gaming service this June.

Heading the line up is Far Cry 4, which sees players taking on the role of Ajay Ghale as he becomes caught up in a civil war in the fictional Kyrat.

Meanwhile, users will also have the chance to jet off to the tropical shores of Mêlée this month, thanks to the arrival of Escape from Monkey Island. This a timely addition to the service, with the sixth game in the Monkey Island series (the appropriately-named Return to Monkey Island) due to release some time this year.

As well as these two games, Astrologaster, Across the Grooves, Calico and WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship will also be joining the service this month.

But wait! There's more.

In addition to these new games, subscribers will also get exclusive in-game content for Pokémon Go. Over the coming months, Trainers will get new bundles full of bonus items such as Poké Balls, Max Revives and Star Pieces every two weeks.

There will also be new content for Apex Legends, Fall Guys, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Roblox "and more" for Prime Gaming members coming throughout June. So, plenty to keep you busy!