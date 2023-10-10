Mysterious Shards in Assassin's Creed Mirage can be collected at any time throughout your journey. You do not need to reach a specific point in the story, however, if you do the 'Old Wounds' story quest then you will be directed to the vague location of a secret chamber that is important for these items.

As the name suggests, performing assassinations in Assassin's Creed Mirage is a big part of multiple quests you'll undertake. Now, Mysterious Shards are carried by high-level members of the Order called Tha'abeen and the easiest way to get the shards from them is to kill them.

We're here to show you how to find all the Mysterious Shards in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

All Mysterious Shard locations in Assassin's Creed Mirage

There are 10 Mysterious Shards in Assassin's Creed Mirage. We've listed all of their locations by each area in Baghdad and the surrounding Wilderness.

There are two shards to find in each area we've listed, but the targets carrying them move around so it's important to remember that the locations we've given and paths we've laid out are a rough guide to where you can find them.

Due to this, we highly recommend using Enkidu to scout the area you're searching to highlight and tag the targets before you go after them. Enkidu is your best friend for planning assassinations! Also, when you kill your target the Shard will automatically be collected - you do not need to loot the body, as soon as they drop the Shard is yours.

Harbiyah

Mysterious Shard One

The first target carrying a Mysterious Shard in Harbiyah can be found walking from the Great Mosque in the Quadrangle of the Persians over the bridge to the the Soap Boiler's District.

This target is accompanied by one guard, but there are plenty of opportunities along this route to jump on them from above or pull them into a bush to silence them permanently.

Mysterious Shard Two

The second target carrying a Mysterious Shard in Harbiyah can be found walking along the main road from the bridge area near the Dyeing Factor past the Upper Harbor, heading towards the Khurasan Gate Guardhouse.

This target is accompanied by three guards. We assassinated them by crouching on a building near the path they're walking along and using a Throwing Knife that's aimed for a perfect headshot.

Karkh

Mysterious Shard One

The first target carrying a Mysterious Shard in Karkh can be found walking along the road from the Bazaar to Pomegranate Gate in Tabik.

We found them near the Bazaar, and though they didn't seem to have any guards specifically assigned to them, there were a few around that noticed us killing them.

Mysterious Shard Two

The second target carrying a Mysterious Shard in Karkh can be found walking down the main road around the Cookmen's Quarters heading towards Basra Gate.

This target had one guard with them, but there were several easy opportunities to use a Throwing Knife to get them or to drop down on them from above.

Abbasiyah

Mysterious Shard One

The first target carrying a Mysterious Shard in Abbasiyah can be found walking from the Rafia Gate, heading east past the Scholar's Estate and towards the bridge to Tabik in Karkh. Once they cross the bridge, they then start making their way towards the Tax Collector's Mansion.

This target is accompanied by only one guard, and the route they take makes it easy to find several spots for a top-down assassination. Remember, use Enkidu to track them and to scout for the perfect spot to assassinate your target.

Mysterious Shard Two

The second target carrying a Mysterious Shard in Abbasiyah can be found walking past the Scriptorium towards the Observatory, heading for the House of Wisdom.

This target doesn't have any guards with them - making it much easier to assassinate them and get away quickly.

The Round City

Mysterious Shard One

The first target carrying a Mysterious Shard in the Round City can be found in the Residential District. They walk from Basra Gate along the road that's closest to the boundary wall of the city, heading past the viewpoint here and around towards Kufa Gate and the Harem.

This target has two guards with them, and because they're in the Round City any assassination attempt on them will draw the attention of other guards in close proximity. Be ready to get out of there as soon as the job is done.

Mysterious Shard Two

The second target carrying a Mysterious Shard in the Round City can be found walking past the viewpoint in the Residential District past Mazalim Courts towards Damascus Gate.

This target is accompanied by a single guard, but again, because you're in the Round City any assassination attempt will draw the attention of nearby guards.

The Wilderness

Mysterious Shard One

The first target carrying a Mysterious Shard in the Wilderness can be found in Wilderness South, south of Tabik in a settlement called Jarjaraya. The target can be found walking around the outer limits of Jarjaraya and past the Viewpoint. We strongly advise using Enkidu here to locate your target as it makes tracking them a lot easier.

They are accompanied by two guards, but if you wait for the target to head towards the more rural parts of the settlement then there are plenty of bushes that will give you the perfect spot for an ambush.

Mysterious Shard Two

The second target carrying a Mysterious Shard in the Wilderness can be found in Anbar in the north west corner of the map. The target can be found walking along the road from the western gate across the bridge towards the viewpoint and out of the southern gate.

This target also has two guards with them, and Anbar is the perfect playground for finding several ways to assassinate them. The only thing to be mindful of is that there are a lot of guards patrolling the rooftops here.

How to use Mysterious Shards in Assassin's Creed Mirage

To use Mysterious Shards in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you need to find the Secret Chamber in the desert. The chamber can be found as part of 'The Calling' quest - which is unlocked after the 'Old Wounds' main story quest. However, you can visit the chamber at any time before this if you wish to spend your shards.

The location of the Secret Chamber is under the water in the Northern Oasis in the Aqarquf Dunes. We've marked its exact location on the map below:

When you get to the location, head into the body of water and swim out until you reach the part where a bunch of leaves are floating on top of the water. Stop here, then turn around so that Basim is facing south.

Keep diving down into the large hole here and follow the tunnel through into a cave. We found it helpful to turn Eagle Vision on as we went through the tunnel so we could see where we were going.

When you surface in the cave, follow the path forwards until you come to a large chamber room. Behold, you are in the Secret Chamber.

Now, you will see three different areas that have been sealed away and in front of each one is a plinth. There are markings on each plinth that shows you how many Mysterious Shards you need to put into it to get the reward that's locked away.

All you need to do is walk up to a plinth, interact with it to insert the required amount of shards and then walk up to the newly revealed object once the barrier has been removed.

Here's a list of each item you can get and how many shards they cost:

Two Shards - The Samsaama Dagger

- The Samsaama Dagger Three Shards - The Shamshir-e Zomorrordgnegar Sword

- The Shamshir-e Zomorrordgnegar Sword Five Shards - Milad's Outfit

