Aliens is getting the single-player, action-horror treatment

Developer Survios is teaming up with 20th Century Fox to create a new single-player, action-horror game based on the Alien franchise.

Details on the new venture - currently being referred to as "Aliens" - are pretty scarce right now, with Survios only saying it'll feature an original storyline set somewhere between the events of Alien and Aliens, with players taking on the role of a "battle hardened veteran [with] a vendetta against the Xenomorphs".

Given Survios' background as a primarily VR-focused developer - it's worked on the likes of Creed: Rise to Glory, The Walking Dead Onslaught, and Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey - it won't be much of a surprise to hear its new Aliens project is also be getting the VR treatment.

However, the game - which is being made in Unreal Engine 5 - is additionally listed as launching for PC and (as-yet-unnamed) consoles, suggesting it'll be playable as a more traditional non-VR experience too.

Beyond that, there's not much more to report at present, but Survios says it'll be sharing further details on 21st July as part of San Diego Comic-Con panel.

Survios' new project isn't the first VR outing for the Alien franchise, of course. FoxNext VR Studio released Alien Covenant In Utero - a free tie-in for the Ridley Scott movie - in 2017, and the series briefly became a virtual reality attraction in the form of 2018's Alien: Descent too. Notably, Creative Assembly's stellar Alien: Isolation also received a hugely popular fan mod, making the game compatible with VR devices - and Eurogamer's Ian Higton still hasn't recovered from the ordeal.