Aliens: Fireteam Elite gets PC and console crossplay later this month

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, developer Cold Iron Studios' co-op shooter spin-on the beloved sci-fi movie series, is getting a new seasonal update on 26th July, bringing crossplay, a new progression system, a new game mode, and more.

Come Season 4's arrival, players on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation will be able to band together in order to quell the Xenomorph threat, which should help bolster the available pool of potential cohorts for faster matchmaking.

Crossplay will be accompanied by a new game mode - known as Restock Turrets - which does pretty much exactly what its name implies, challenging players to keep their turrets stocked in order to defend their position and fight off Xenomorph waves.

Watch on YouTube Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Season 4: Prestige Trailer.

Additionally, there's the new Prestige progression system, which becomes available to players who've reached level 20. At that point, XP starts counting toward Prestige, which runs from level 1 to level 100, unlocking new nameplates, outfits, head accessories, gun colours, decals, emotes, and more along the way.

Further details of the update - including its four new weapons and new Fabrication Reprocessor (giving players the option to turn three unwanted challenge cards into one new one) - can be found over on Steam.

If you've yet to take Aliens: Fireteam Elite for a spin and remain curious, Eurogamer found the whole thing quite enjoyable when it released last year. Despite being "short, sharp and fairly shallow", contributor Vikki Blake applauded the badass power fantasy found in its "gloriously gooey entrails, chunky gunplay, and plentiful frenzied fights".