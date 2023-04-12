If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite headed to Switch via the cloud

News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
A cloud version of Aliens: Fireteam Elite is headed to the Switch later this month.

The release comes courtesy of Ubitus, the company behind the likes of Hitman 3, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Control on Switch via the cloud.

Available from 26th April, the Switch version will feature cross-play with previously released versions on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC (Steam).

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Launch Trailer

Pre-orders for the game are now available, as well as a free demo.

"Play with up to two players or AI as you battle through four campaigns to explore the mystery of a new planet, LV-895. Discover what hides in the ruins and caves beneath in this third-person survival shooter set in the Aliens universe," reads the overview on the Switch eShop.

The game was originally released in 2021 to a warm response.

"A short, sharp and fairly shallow take on the famed franchise nevertheless delivers on the full Aliens power fantasy," wrote Vikki in our Aliens: Fireteam Elite review.

Ubitus was recently part of a deal with Microsoft, promising a 10-year partnership to "stream Xbox PC Games as well as Activision Blizzard titles after the acquisition closes".

