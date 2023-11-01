PlayStation Plus Monthly offers Mafia 2 and Aliens Fireteam Elite for November

Sony has announced the next three games available as PlayStation Plus Monthly titles for members this month.

Subscribers will be able to add Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, Aliens Fireteam Elite, and asymmetrical multiplayer game Dragon Ball: The Breakers to their library at no extra cost from 7th November.

The current PS Plus Monthly games are The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22, and Weird West, and you've got until 6th November to add them to your library if you haven't got them already.

As well as the three monthly games, PS Plus members are getting extra benefits with the Sony Pictures Core app which launched last month. From today until the end of the month, all PS Plus subscibers will receive a 15 percent discount on all purchases or rentals from Sony Pictures Core.

Subscribers to the Premium and Deluxe tiers will also get access to Silent Hill: Ascension's weekly compilation episodes 24 hours before all other platforms. The weekly episodes will contain recaps of the game's events, which will be decided by community voting, but it's come under fire for including votes in its monetisation model.

