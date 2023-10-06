PlayStation Plus Premium members can now watch Sony films

PlayStation has launched the Sony Pictures Core app on PS4 and PS5, which allows users to buy and rent Sony films from their consoles.

The app is the successor to Bravia Core, which is currently available on Sony's Bravia TVs and Xperia devices.

Up to 2000 films will be available through Sony Pictures Core. Users of the app will also be able to buy select Sony Pictures films during an exclusive, earlier period. In select regions including the UK, France, Germany, and Japan, the first film which will be available to buy earlier will be the Gran Turismo movie.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Farewell to Jim Ryan, and Hyenas' shock cancellation.Watch on YouTube

PS Plus Deluxe and Premium subscribers get the extra bonus of access to a curated catalogue of up to 100 films available to stream on demand. The catalogue will be ad-free and rotate periodically.

There'll be "additional benefits" for all PS Plus members, though PlayStation has not specified what those will be.

The films available to buy or rent on Sony Pictures Core include Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Equalizer, No Hard Feelings, Bullet Train, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Titles available to stream for free for PS Plus Deluxe and Premium subscribers include Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy 15, Elysium, and Resident Evil Damnation.