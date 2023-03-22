Aliens: Dark Descent's tactical action gets first gameplay trailer, out in June

Aliens: Dark Descent - a squad-based tactical take on the classic sci-fi franchise - is launching for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on 20th June. And to celebrate the news, publisher Focus Interactive has released a first gameplay trailer.

Developed by Tindalos Interactive, Aliens: Dark Descent is a "squad-based, single-player action game" that pits players against Xenomorphs, human Weyland-Yutani Corporation operatives, and previously unseen threats as they explore the large, open levels of the USS Otago - requiring them to command their team of Marines in real-time to stay alive.

Squads are assembled from five starting classes - with Tindalos promising "dozens of specializations, unique abilities, and weapons" to customise them further - with players needing to keep track of their soldiers' health, resources, and sanity along the way.

Watch on YouTube Aliens: Dark Descent gameplay trailer.

"Tread carefully, as your foes will adapt their tactics to your actions while hunting you down because death is permanent," Tindalos explains. "Forge unique paths for survival, uncovering shortcuts, creating safe zones, and setting up motion trackers in a persistent world where your actions impact levels forever."

You can see how all that comes together in Tindalos' newly released gameplay trailer above, and if that whets your appetite for further tactical alien slaughter, Aliens: Dark Descent will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC when it launches on 20th June.