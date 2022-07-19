Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider sequel in limbo following Amazon buyout

Alicia Vikander has revealed the sequel to 2018's Tomb Raider film adaptation is currently in some sort of limbo due to the "politics" involved with Amazon's purchase of MGM.

Vikander, who took on the axe wielding, bow and arrow shooting role of Lara Croft in the most recent Tomb Raider film, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the sequel, saying that she has "no clue" how things will go from here. "With the MGM and Amazon buyout... its kind of politics," she explained.

That being said, Vikander is just waiting for the sequel to be given the green light once more. "I think Misha [Green, who is currently attached to the project as its writer and director] and I have been ready, so it's kind of in somebody else's hands, to be honest," she shared.

While Vikander admitted that she "can't really say" all that much about what Green has in store for Lara's next big screen outing, she does say she is "excited to show the world".

"I love what [Green has] done with Lovecraft Country," she said.

Elsewhere in the tomb-riddled world of Lara Croft, earlier this year Crystal Dynamics announced that its next game in the series is being made in Unreal Engine 5. This will be the first outing for Lara since the developer was brought by Embracer as part of a huge deal with Square Enix.

Little else is known about this future installment, however we do know that Days Gone director Jeff Ross has joined the studio as a design director (so, Lara on a motorbike if you please good sir).

More recently, former Call of Duty developer Belinda Garcia has joined the Tomb Raider team as a game writer/narrative designer.

Meanwhile, Embracer has said its sees "great potential" in its newly aquired IP, and has hinted that some remakes of older games in the series may well come our way in the future.

But while all this goes on in the background, fellow fans of Lara's also have an animated Tomb Raider series coming to Netflix to look forward to. This series will focus on the events that follow after the reboot's conclusion in 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Or, you could dive into the Tomb Raider cookbook and whip yourself up a batch of Lara's favourite beans on toast to fuel you while we wait for more news on the future of the films and games.