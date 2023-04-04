If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox unveils 'sustainable' Remix Special Edition wireless controller

One-third regrind and "reclaimed" plastics.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Microsoft's perpetually expanding line-up of wireless Xbox controllers continues to flourish with a new 'sustainable' variant released to coincide with this year's impending Earth Day.

The new Xbox Wireless Controller – Remix Special Edition, as it's known, takes some design inspiration from nature, sporting a two-tone green facade - apparently drawing on lichen found in the Pacific Northwest Forest - as well as earthy grips finished with a topographic pattern. It also incorporates a blue underside, presumably representing the sky, or the sea, or a blueberry.

As for the sustainability bit, one third of the controller is made from a mix of reclaimed materials (including plastic jugs and CDs) and regrind - regrind, in this instance, being a process that mechanically recycles leftover Xbox One controller parts into a raw material that can be used to partially create new controllers, Microsoft explains.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Are Unreal Engine's procedural generation and Ubisoft's Ghostwriter the future of game development?

Microsoft also notes the process results in controllers with "subtle variations" in terms of elements like markings and texturing, giving each one its "own look at feel".

The Xbox Wireless Controller – Remix Special Edition launches on 18th April, just ahead of Earth Day on 22nd April, and pre-orders are open now. It'll cost £74.99/$84.99 USD, with the price including a rechargeable battery and USB-C cable.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch