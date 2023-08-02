If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox Insiders can now stream their console gameplay directly to Discord

Coming to everyone "soon".

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Microsoft is currently rolling out a new "highly requested" feature for select Xbox Insiders that'll let them stream their console gameplay directly to Discord, with the capability said to be launching for all Xbox One and Series X/S users "soon".

Judging by Microsoft's post announcing the new feature, getting things working is a pretty straightforward process, piggybacking off the streamlined Discord chat functionality - which replaced the previous mobile device faff - introduced to Xbox last October.

All users need do in order to stream to Discord is press the Xbox button on their controller to access the guide, head to 'Parties & chats', then select 'Discord' from there.

Newscast Mid Year to Newscast: Our most anticipated games for the rest of 2023.Watch on YouTube

After that, it's simply a case of choosing a preferred Discord server, picking a voice channel, and then initiating streaming by selecting 'Stream your game'.

Initially, Xbox's new Discord streaming functionality will only be available to Xbox Insiders within the Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings, with Microsoft saying it's "excited to hear [Insider] feedback" ahead of the feature's general release. And as for when we can expect it to roll out for everyone, Microsoft is currently only saying "soon".

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch