Xbox announces Games with Gold April line-up

Peaky Blinders! Out of Space!

Xbox Games with Gold April 2023

Xbox has revealed the next games which will be available through Games with Gold over the course of April.

This time, we've got the choice of exploring outer space with Out of Space or, erm, beautiful Birmingham with Peaky Blinders: Mastermind.

Out of Space can be claimed from 1st to 30th April, whilst Peaky Blinders will be available from 16th April to 15th May.

Out of Space game trailer.

Out of Space is a co-op strategy game where players are tasked with looking after their spaceship as it bumbles through space. Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is a puzzle game based on characters from the TV series.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind launch trailer.

Don't worry, those of you with Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions will also be able to claim these games. Because that's obviously what you're paying the subscription for.

