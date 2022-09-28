Wild Hearts officially revealed in new gameplay trailer

Wild Hearts, a collaboration between Koei Tecmo's Omega Force and EA Originals, has been officially revealed with a new gameplay trailer.

Inspired by the Monster Hunter series, it's set in feudal Japan and features hunters battling some beautifully designed creatures known as Kemono that have fused bizarrely with nature, flora and fauna combined.

If you've ever wanted to battle a giant pig with a paper umbrella, this is for you.

Watch on YouTube WILD HEARTS Official Reveal Trailer

Kemono range from plant-infused squirrels, to that aforementioned King Tusk wild boar. Players fight against the winter wolf Deathstalker, which sets off their journey to restore balance to the world.

It's set for release on 17th February 2023 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam, Epic, Origin).

The game's main unique concept is the use of magical technology called Karakuri to speedily manufacture gadgets: a propellor for gliding through the air, a giant pounding hammer, or explosive bombs.

There are a variety of weapons too, from bows and paper umbrellas, to a katana that's also a whip, and they're all shown off through some flashy combat animations.

It will also feature cross-play co-op with up to three players.

"Wild Hearts opens up a vibrant fantasy world to players that’s as untamed as it is beautiful," said Yosuke Hayashi, executive vice president of Koei Tecmo.

"With Wild Hearts, not only did we want to showcase the evolution, infusion and real threat caused by Kemono, but we also wanted to create a game where crafting was at the core of the experience, redefining what can be possible in a beast hunting game. We have placed great care in designing our Karakuri to fit within the combat, and we're excited for players to use these powerful mechanisms to fight giant beasts and traverse the world."

"Tame a world gone wild," the trailer challenges us. I'm excited to see more.