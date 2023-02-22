Wild Hearts multiplayer, including how to play co-op and invite friends

Accessing Wild Hearts multiplayer is quick and easy, allowing you to spring straight into some Kemono slaying action whether tagging along with friends or forging a temporary alliance with random hunters. While the game can be played solo all the way through, it is best enjoyed in co-op, outsmarting the marauding monsters of Wild Hearts using cunning team tactics and clever use of its Karakuri.

The game caps the maximum number of hunters in a squad to three. It’s one less than what we’re used to seeing in similar titles like Monster Hunter, Dauntless, and Toukiden, though it makes sense when you consider the number of Karakuri devices four players could potentially spawn in one area, creating too much clutter.

One advantage Wild Hearts has over its main rival is the inclusion of cross-play across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Whatever system you’re playing on, this guide details several different ways to play Wild Hearts online, as well as how to form parties with friends.

On this page:

How to join multiplayer in Wild Hearts There are a number of ways you can access the multiplayer mode in Wild Hearts: From the main map The simplest way to join a hunt is to find a Kemono or mission icon on the main map and hit search. If there’s another hunting looking to take on the same challenge, you will join their session via online matchmaking. If you can't find anyone, however, you have the option to search again or start the hunt on your own, which takes us to our next method. Requesting assistance After departing on a hunt and locating your target Kemono, an on-screen prompt will appear asking you if you wish to request assistance. In doing so, other hunters can join your online session, dropping in and then leaving once a mission has been resolved. To save time, you can select an option from the settings menu that will automatically ask for assistance without needing to do so manually. Resting at a campfire Interact with any Dragon Karakuri Campfire to bring up the rest menu, and select 'play online'. This will allow you to search for lobbies, or create your own, joining a hunting party and staying with these players even after you’ve completed the current mission. Entering a Hunter’s Gate Whether exploring Azuma or engrossed in a fierce Kemono battle, you will notice glowing portals scattered around each map. This is what Wild Hearts calls a Hunter’s Gate, allowing you to see what other online players in the same region are currently hunting, with an option to join them. It’s a quick and easy way of launching straight into the action but in doing so you will lose your progress if you already happen to be in the middle of another hunt.

How to play online with friends in Wild Hearts Using the previous method will present an option to find friends online, or invite them to your own session. This can be done by following a few simple steps. If you plan on hosting friends, you must first create a session then dig into the Wild Hearts communication menu to find them. Here you can send a direct invite or even search for a player’s name if you can’t find them on your list. Alternatively, you can add a party tag to your lobby as well as a password, making it easy for friends to join without the fear of random hunters dropping in. Wild Hearts also allows for co-op story progression. If you and the other players in your party are at the same point in the game’s story, you retain any story progress you make when returning to solo play.