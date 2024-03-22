Where to buy Dragon's Dogma 2

Dragon's Dogma 2 is the latest Dragon's Dogma game developed and published by Capcom. It is the sequel to 2012's Dragon's Dogma and released on 22nd March 2024 for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Dragon's Dogma 2 looks to build on the success of the first game by drastically improving the visuals, further developing the AI of the Pawns accompanying the player character, and adding new hybrid vocations giving players more ways to approach combat. Dragon's Dogma 2 takes place in a parallel world to that of Dark Arisen, which is four times larger than the first game's, and features a dynamic day-night cycle.

If you want to purchase any of the physical or digital editions of Dragon's Dogma 2 we've listed the different editions down below with details of what they include and the best places to buy them.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Editions and bonus content

Dragon's Dogma 2 has two editions: standard and deluxe edition, with the deluxe edition offering bonus in-game content. You can see what you get in each edition by scrolling down or using the jump links below:

Dragon's Dogma 2 standard edition

Image credit: Capcom

Dragon's Dogma 2 deluxe edition

Image credit: Capcom

Purchasing the deluxe edition of the game will get you the New Journey Pack, which contains the following in-game items: Ring of Assurance; Explorer’s Camping Kit; Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection; Harpysnare Smoke Beacons; Heartfelt Pendant; Ambivalent Rift Incense; Makeshift Gaol Key; Art of Metamorphosis; Wakestone; 1,500 Rift Crystals.

The deluxe edition is digital-only, so you'll have to pick it up from the Microsoft or PlayStation stores, or get a deluxe edition key from Steam or one of the third-party sites below.

That's all for now. We'll continue to update this page as discounts for Dragon's Dogma 2 appear.

