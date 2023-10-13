When does the Modern Warfare 3 beta end?

The open beta period for the latest Call of Duty goes live on Saturday 14th October. Available on Xbox, PC, and Playstation 5, The Modern Warfare 3 beta ends on Monday 16th October at these times.

UK: 6pm (BST)

Europe: 7pm (CEST)

East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)

Central US: 12pm (CDT)

West Coast US: 10am (PDT)

The start times are the same too, which gives you a good 48 hours to fight through seven modes - including the new three way cutthroat mode. For all of the details check out our full guide to the Modern Warfare 3 beta.

If you'd like to see some of this action before downloading the beta, the Call of Duty multiplayer trailer from earlier this month shows a riot of tanks, rockets, gun skins, and a sniper in full combat gear performing a kick up after no-scoping someone from his back. Soldiers have become much more agile since the original Modern Warfare 3 in 2011.

Once the beta is concluded Modern Warfare 3 will launch fully on November 10th. Now the huge deal between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard has concluded Modern Warfare 3 will also be coming to Game Pass though, according to an Activision statement on X, that won't be until 2024.

If you're planning to pick it up be sure to check our roundup of where to buy each edition. It should be an interesting evolution Open Combat missions promise more freedom across a few single player missions, hopefully bringing some of Warzone's chaos to story mode. In the meantime enjoy building your killstreaks this weekend!