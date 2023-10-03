Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer trailer shows "modernised" MW2 maps

Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 ahead of its Call of Duty: Next event on 5th October.

The trailer shows some moments of multiplayer gameplay, as well as some short glimpses of the 16 maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 that have been "modernised for fast-paced combat".

Multiplayer will feature new modes, including a 3v3v3 mode called Cutthroat, and new Battle Maps alongside usual staples like Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed.

Multiplayer Trailer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

The upcoming Call of Duty: Next event on 5th October will showcase the premiere of live multiplayer gameplay, Activision stated, giving fans an idea of what to expect during the open beta. The developer has said the beta will feature a selection of the maps from MW2 and some "new experiences in Ground War".

On 6th October, anyone who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation will get early access to the beta. From 8th October, all PlayStation users will be able to try the beta, followed by pre-orders on all platforms on 12th October. From 14th to 16th October, anyone will be able to participate in the open beta.