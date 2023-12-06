Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Battle Pass skins and blueprints list

The Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Battle Pass has arrived!

As always, it offers a range of new cosmetic items for you to use in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, including Loading Screens, Emblems and Charms. The headliners, of course, are the Season 1 skins and Weapon Blueprints.

The Season 1 Battle Pass, like past Seasons, resembles a map, with each tier making up one sector. Aside from the starting sectors, each one is unlocked by earning all of the rewards in one of the sectors connected to it via spending Battle Tokens. This means, if you’re after a specific skin or Weapon Blueprint, you need to chart a course across the map by unlocking the right sectors which will eventually lead you to its location.

Below you’ll find the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 skins and Weapon Blueprints listed, including details about what BlackCell offers this season.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

MW3, Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass skins Below you’ll find all of the Operators and skins you can unlock by progressing through the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. To unlock a skin, you must first complete the sector they appear in by unlocking all of the rewards it holds. Each skin has a variant that can only be unlocked if you’ve purchased the BlackCell addition for the Battle Pass. These BlackCell variants will unlock alongside the base Battle Pass skin, meaning, if you choose to unlock the Undaunted skin for Pathfinder, you’ll also earn the BlackCell version of this skin. Nolan (New Operator) - Instant reward for purchasing the Season 1 Battle Pass Left: Battle Pass version. | Right: BlackCell additional skin. Image credit: Activision Foliage - Sector A2, skin for Jet Image credit: Activision Undaunted - Sector A3, skin for Pathfinder Left: Battle Pass version. | Right: BlackCell additional skin. Image credit: Activision Resonance - Sector A5, skin for Enigma Left: Battle Pass version. | Right: BlackCell additional skin. Image credit: Activision Firewalker - Sector A6, Coyote Vehicle skin Image credit: Activision Speed Runner - Sector A8, skin for Doc Left: Battle Pass version. | Right: BlackCell additional skin. Image credit: Activision Refuge - Sector A11, skin for Scorch Left: Battle Pass version. | Right: BlackCell additional skin. Image credit: Activision Sigma - Sector A17, skin for BBQ Left: Battle Pass version. | Right: BlackCell additional skin. Image credit: Activision Incite - Sector A19, skin for Scorch Left: Battle Pass version. | Right: BlackCell additional skin. Image credit: Activision Dokkaebi (New Operator) - Bonus Sector Left: Battle Pass version. | Right: BlackCell additional skin. Image credit: Activision Scorcher - Completion Sector (Tier 100), skin for Nolan Left: Battle Pass version. | Right: BlackCell additional skin. Image credit: Activision To access the Completion Sector, you must first unlock all of the rewards in the other Sectors. Reaching the Completion Sector not only grants you the chance to unlock the Scorcher Nolan skin, but you can also earn 300 COD Points and The Furnace animated Weapon Blueprint for the MTZ-556 Assault Rifle. Abolisher (BlackCell Operator) - BlackCell Sector Image credit: Activision War Horse - BlackCell Sector, Coyote Vehicle skin Image credit: Activision

MW3, Warzone Season 1 Weapon Blueprint unlock list A host of new Weapon Blueprints can be unlocked by progressing through the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. With them, you can bring a splash of style to a variety of guns and, if you’ve purchased the BlackCell addition, you can unlock additional variants for six of these Blueprints, which we’ve outlined in the next section. Below you’ll find all of the Weapon Blueprints, along with which sector they unlock at, in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1: Blueprint and Weapon Sector Launch Control for Striker 9 (SMG) Instant reward Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer Hot Caution for MCW (Assault Rifle) A1 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer Sundering Flame for AMR9 (SMG) A2 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer Flammable Fury for KV Inhibitor (Sniper Rifle) A3 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer Smoke Maker for TYR (Handgun) A5 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer Throw Caution for MTZ Interceptor (Marksman Rifle) A8 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer Swift Death for Gutter Knife (Melee) A9 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer Heat Stroke for Renetii (Handgun) A10 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer Ultra Hot for MTZ-762 (Battle Rifle) A10 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer Carbonize for BAS-B (Battle Rifle) A12 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer Immolator for DM56 (Marksman Rifle) A14 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer Overt Systems for MCW (Assault Rifle) A14 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer Molten Mire for WSP-9 (Submachine Gun) A15 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer Deal Breaker for Lockwood 680 (Shotgun) A17 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer Heavy Machine for Holger 556 (Assault Rifle) A18 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer Tactical Engineering for KATT-AMR (Sniper Rifle) A18 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer Constant for DG-56 (Assault Rifle) A19 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer All 'Rounder for RAM-7 (Assault Rifle) A20 Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer The Furnace for MTZ-556 Assault Rifle Completion Image credit: Activision/Eurogamer

MW3, Warzone Season 1 BlackCell Weapon Blueprints list As mentioned above, six of the Weapon Blueprints available in the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Battle Pass have BlackCell variants. Like the BlackCell skin variants, you must have purchased the BlackCell addition for the Battle Pass to unlock these additional Weapon Blueprints. Alongside having a cool black-and-gold themed design, the BlackCell Weapon Blueprints all come with different attachments, the Blood Rose Tracers and Blood Rose Dismemberment Death Effect. Below you’ll find the BlackCell Weapon Blueprints and which sectors they’re unlocked at in the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, along with a comparison to the regular version of the Blueprint: Hot Caution for MCW Assault Rifle - Sector A1 Above: Battle Pass version. | Below: BlackCell additional skin. Image credit: Activision Ultra Hot for MTZ-762 Battle Rifle - Sector A10 Above: Battle Pass version. | Below: BlackCell additional skin. Image credit: Activision Carbonize for BAS-B Battle Rifle - Sector A12 Above: Battle Pass version. | Below: BlackCell additional skin. Image credit: Activision Advance Lethality for XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle - Sector A16 Above: Battle Pass version. | Below: BlackCell additional skin. Image credit: Activision Heavy Machine for Holger 556 Assault Rifle - Sector A18 Above: Battle Pass version. | Below: BlackCell additional skin. Image credit: Activision All 'Rounder for Assault Rifle - Sector A20 Above: Battle Pass version. | Below: BlackCell additional skin. Image credit: Activision Man O’War for Haymaker Shotgun - BlackCell Sector Above: Battle Pass version. | Below: BlackCell additional skin. Image credit: Activision

MW3, Warzone Season 1 free weapons and Aftermarket Part list Alongside the new skins and Weapon Blueprints, the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Battle Pass offers you the chance to unlock three weapons and one Aftermarket Part for free. You can unlock these weapons and the Aftermarket Part in the following sectors: XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle - Sector A4 (Free, HVT) Image credit: Activision RAM-7 Assault Rifle - Sector A7 (Free) Image credit: Activision Stormender Launcher - Sector A12 (Free) Image credit: Activision JAK Purifier Aftermarket Part - Sector A14 (Free) Image credit: Activision The JAK Purifier is compatible with a number of weapons, including Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles and the Riveter Shotgun.