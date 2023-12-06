Warzone and MW3 Season 1 Battle Pass skins and blueprints list
What’s on offer during Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone first season.
The Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Battle Pass has arrived!
As always, it offers a range of new cosmetic items for you to use in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, including Loading Screens, Emblems and Charms. The headliners, of course, are the Season 1 skins and Weapon Blueprints.
The Season 1 Battle Pass, like past Seasons, resembles a map, with each tier making up one sector. Aside from the starting sectors, each one is unlocked by earning all of the rewards in one of the sectors connected to it via spending Battle Tokens. This means, if you’re after a specific skin or Weapon Blueprint, you need to chart a course across the map by unlocking the right sectors which will eventually lead you to its location.
Below you’ll find the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 skins and Weapon Blueprints listed, including details about what BlackCell offers this season.
On this page:
MW3, Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass skins
Below you’ll find all of the Operators and skins you can unlock by progressing through the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.
To unlock a skin, you must first complete the sector they appear in by unlocking all of the rewards it holds.
Each skin has a variant that can only be unlocked if you’ve purchased the BlackCell addition for the Battle Pass. These BlackCell variants will unlock alongside the base Battle Pass skin, meaning, if you choose to unlock the Undaunted skin for Pathfinder, you’ll also earn the BlackCell version of this skin.
Nolan (New Operator) - Instant reward for purchasing the Season 1 Battle Pass
Foliage - Sector A2, skin for Jet
Undaunted - Sector A3, skin for Pathfinder
Resonance - Sector A5, skin for Enigma
Firewalker - Sector A6, Coyote Vehicle skin
Speed Runner - Sector A8, skin for Doc
Refuge - Sector A11, skin for Scorch
Sigma - Sector A17, skin for BBQ
Incite - Sector A19, skin for Scorch
Dokkaebi (New Operator) - Bonus Sector
Scorcher - Completion Sector (Tier 100), skin for Nolan
To access the Completion Sector, you must first unlock all of the rewards in the other Sectors. Reaching the Completion Sector not only grants you the chance to unlock the Scorcher Nolan skin, but you can also earn 300 COD Points and The Furnace animated Weapon Blueprint for the MTZ-556 Assault Rifle.
Abolisher (BlackCell Operator) - BlackCell Sector
War Horse - BlackCell Sector, Coyote Vehicle skin
MW3, Warzone Season 1 Weapon Blueprint unlock list
A host of new Weapon Blueprints can be unlocked by progressing through the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Battle Pass. With them, you can bring a splash of style to a variety of guns and, if you’ve purchased the BlackCell addition, you can unlock additional variants for six of these Blueprints, which we’ve outlined in the next section.
Below you’ll find all of the Weapon Blueprints, along with which sector they unlock at, in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1:
|Blueprint and Weapon
|Sector
|Launch Control for Striker 9 (SMG)
|Instant reward
|Hot Caution for MCW (Assault Rifle)
|A1
|Sundering Flame for AMR9 (SMG)
|A2
|Flammable Fury for KV Inhibitor (Sniper Rifle)
|A3
|Smoke Maker for TYR (Handgun)
|A5
|Throw Caution for MTZ Interceptor (Marksman Rifle)
|A8
|Swift Death for Gutter Knife (Melee)
|A9
|Heat Stroke for Renetii (Handgun)
|A10
|Ultra Hot for MTZ-762 (Battle Rifle)
|A10
|Carbonize for BAS-B (Battle Rifle)
|A12
|Immolator for DM56 (Marksman Rifle)
|A14
|Overt Systems for MCW (Assault Rifle)
|A14
|Molten Mire for WSP-9 (Submachine Gun)
|A15
|Deal Breaker for Lockwood 680 (Shotgun)
|A17
|Heavy Machine for Holger 556 (Assault Rifle)
|A18
|Tactical Engineering for KATT-AMR (Sniper Rifle)
|A18
|Constant for DG-56 (Assault Rifle)
|A19
|All 'Rounder for RAM-7 (Assault Rifle)
|A20
|The Furnace for MTZ-556 Assault Rifle
|Completion
MW3, Warzone Season 1 BlackCell Weapon Blueprints list
As mentioned above, six of the Weapon Blueprints available in the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Battle Pass have BlackCell variants.
Like the BlackCell skin variants, you must have purchased the BlackCell addition for the Battle Pass to unlock these additional Weapon Blueprints. Alongside having a cool black-and-gold themed design, the BlackCell Weapon Blueprints all come with different attachments, the Blood Rose Tracers and Blood Rose Dismemberment Death Effect.
Below you’ll find the BlackCell Weapon Blueprints and which sectors they’re unlocked at in the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Battle Pass, along with a comparison to the regular version of the Blueprint:
Hot Caution for MCW Assault Rifle - Sector A1
Ultra Hot for MTZ-762 Battle Rifle - Sector A10
Carbonize for BAS-B Battle Rifle - Sector A12
Advance Lethality for XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle - Sector A16
Heavy Machine for Holger 556 Assault Rifle - Sector A18
All 'Rounder for Assault Rifle - Sector A20
Man O’War for Haymaker Shotgun - BlackCell Sector
MW3, Warzone Season 1 free weapons and Aftermarket Part list
Alongside the new skins and Weapon Blueprints, the Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Battle Pass offers you the chance to unlock three weapons and one Aftermarket Part for free.
You can unlock these weapons and the Aftermarket Part in the following sectors:
XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle - Sector A4 (Free, HVT)
RAM-7 Assault Rifle - Sector A7 (Free)
Stormender Launcher - Sector A12 (Free)
JAK Purifier Aftermarket Part - Sector A14 (Free)
The JAK Purifier is compatible with a number of weapons, including Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles and the Riveter Shotgun.
MW3, Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass cost
The Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 Battle Pass costs 1,100 COD Points.
If you don’t have enough COD points going spare, then you can purchase 1,100 COD Points for £8.50, or the equivalent pricing tier for your region, from the in-game store.
Purchasing the Battle Pass grants you the chance to unlock a variety of rewards, including new Loading Screens, Emblems, Calling Cards, Decals, Charms, Finishing Moves and Zombie Acquisitions. This does, however, exclude the BlackCell rewards.
The BlackCell addition for the Battle Pass costs £25.99 or the equivalent pricing tier in your region. Players who own the Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition have free access to BlackCell and 50 Tier Skips.
The BlackCell addition includes:
- Full access to Season 1 Battle Pass
- Alternative starting point for Season 1 Battle Pass
- 20 Battle Token Tier Skips (25 if purchased on PlayStation)
- 10 BlackCell skin variants
- 6 BlackCell Weapon Blueprint variants
- Access to the exclusive BlackCell Sector, which instantly grants:
- Abolisher BlackCell Operator
- 1,100 COD Points
- Man O'War Haymaker Shotgun Weapon Blueprint, which has Blood Rose Tracers and the Blood Rose Petal Dismemberment Death Effect
- War Horse vehicle skin for the Coyote
- Flexed Upon Operator Finishing Move
It is possible to upgrade to BlackCell after purchasing the Battle Pass and, if you choose to do so, the 1,100 COD Points you spent will be returned.
Good luck in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1!