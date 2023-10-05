Modern Warfare 3 beta release dates and times, early access and codes explained

The Modern Warfare 3 beta is imminent, giving players a taste of the gunplay and maps from this year's Call of Duty entry.

As with previous Call of Duty betas, PlayStation players get early access to Modern Warfare 3's beta on the first weekend - with other platforms rolling out on a second weekend, including a period of open access for all.

If you want to get in early, you need Modern Warfare 3 beta early access, so to help you prepare for the launch of the beta, you'll find beta release dates and times for whatever platform you're playing on below, and we also go over how to get early access, and how to redeem beta codes.

Modern Warfare 3 beta release dates and times

There are two weekends in October where you can join the beta, the first exclusively for PlayStation players, with the other platforms joining in the following week - but PlayStation users also get early access to this second weekend's open beta.

Here are the specific timelines for each beta weekend:

Beta Weekend 1 (PlayStation exclusive)

Early access - Friday 6th to Saturday 7th October.

- Friday 6th to Saturday 7th October. Open beta - Sunday 8th to Tuesday 10th October.

Beta Weekend 2 (all platforms)

Early access (Xbox + PC), open beta (PlayStation) - Thursday 12th to Friday 13th October.

- Thursday 12th to Friday 13th October. Open beta (all platforms) - Saturday 14th to Monday 16th October.

You need to pre-order Modern Warfare 3 to get early access to the beta. See our early access section below for more details.

On PC, keep in mind that a mobile phone number must be linked to your Battle.net and/or Steam account to play Modern Warfare 3.

Here's the Modern Warfare 3 beta release and end times:

UK: 6pm (BST)

6pm (BST) Europe: 7pm (CEST)

7pm (CEST) East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)

1pm (EDT) Central US: 12pm (CDT)

12pm (CDT) West Coast US: 10am (PDT)

This is when each of the beta access periods starts and ends. So in the UK, the PlayStation early access beta would start at 6pm on 6th October, then the PlayStation open beta would also start at 6pm on 8th October, then this first weekend would end at 6pm on 10th October.

This carries on into the second weekend, with its early and open access starting and ending at 6pm in the UK on all platforms on their respective dates.

How to get early access to the Modern Warfare 3 beta

You need to pre-order the game on any platform to get early access to the Modern Warfare 3 beta, and you need to pre-order the game on PlayStation if you wish to get early access during the PlayStation-exclusive first beta weekend. No need to pre-order any special editions, the base game gives you beta access as well as the Vault Edition.

To clarify, the open beta on the first weekend is exclusive to PlayStation players, but you don't need to pre-order Modern Warfare 3 to access it. The open beta on the second weekend is then available to anybody across all platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Once again, you don't need to pre-order the game to access this open period - it's free!

However, you do have to pre-order Modern Warfare 3 in order to get early access to Modern Warfare 3's beta on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC.

How to get Modern Warfare 3 beta codes

If you pre-order Modern Warfare 3 digitally, then you don't need a beta code to access any of the beta periods. You're automatically registered to participate in early access, so when the early access period begins, you can download it immediately.

If you pre-ordered a physical edition of Modern Warfare 3 from a retailer, you do need a beta code. This should be either emailed to you, or printed on the physical receipt. If you didn't receive an early access beta code, or can't locate it, you need to contact the retailer you bought the game from to try and sort something out.

It's also worth noting that you can get into to the early access beta if you somehow get your hands on a pre-order code. So if a friend or family member doesn't plan on using theirs, you can snap it up!

There might be other promotions that offer beta codes in the future, but as of writing, there hasn't been any.

How to redeem Modern Warfare 3 beta codes

Once you get your hands on an early access beta code for Modern Warfare 3, you have to head over to the official redemption website and follow the instructions on the page to reserve your spot. Once your code is successfully redeemed, you are registered for the early access, and will receive an early access Beta Token via email before the beta begins.

You'll need a Call of Duty account to redeem your beta code, but if you don't have one, you can create a free one. You can also sign-in to your COD account through your Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, or Battle.net accounts if they're linked.

After creating your free account, you'll be sent an account verification email to the address you provided. If you already have an account - make sure to check your linked email is still the one you currently use!

Handily, after the Beta Tokens are emailed, they will also be available at the official redemption website.

What will be included in the Modern Warfare 3 beta?

The Modern Warfare 3 beta will include a range of multiplayer maps, modes and weapons. Some of the maps available during the Modern Warfare 3 beta period are:

Favela

Estate

Skidrow

Rust (coming October 8th)

Highrise (coming second beta weekend)

Popov Power Plant (Groundwar map)

If you pre-ordered the Vault edition of Modern Warfare 3, you'll also gain access to four Operator skins: Captain Price, Ghost, Warden, and Makarov. Each Operator is clad in animated outfits themed to their faction.

Additionally, crossplay between all platforms is enabled during the second weekend, but keep in mind that no XP gained during the beta periods will carry over to Modern War 3's official release.

Best of luck in the beta!