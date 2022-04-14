Eurogamer Newscast: What we've been playing this year so far

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we're taking stock of some of the games we've played this year so far.

Inspired by Eurogamer's best games of 2022 so far list, and ahead of a long weekend of gaming here in the UK, now's a good time to chat about what has kept us interested this spring.

Horizon: Forbidden West arrived with huge fanfare, and seems like it did a good job of providing more of the original's sense of adventure - but did it fall a little flat in the face of Elden Ring? January saw the launch of the new PS5 version of Uncharted: Lost Legacy - but what's next for the biggest of Sony's blockbuster franchises?

There's also the new and distinctly war-themed season of Fortnite. It's been fascinating to watch how Epic Games has had to navigate its tank-fuelled rollout in the midst of a very real war, while running an eye-opening charitable campaign. Joining me to discuss all that and much more this week are Eurogamer news reporters Victoria Kennedy and Ishraq Subhan!