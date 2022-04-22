22nd of April, 2022 Hello! Welcome back to our regular feature where we write a little bit about some of the games we've found ourselves playing over the last few days. This time: demons, pirates and INSERT WHAT MATT PLAYED If you fancy catching up on some of the older editions of What We've Been Playing, here's our archive.

Demon Quest 85, Playdate Demon Quest 85 is a cracker. Playdate's opening season offers a bunch of lovely games, but few have intrigued me as much as Demon Quest 85. It's a beautiful grotty thing, a game about high school students summoning demons, delivered with Mad Magazine cartoon visuals and a wonderful sense of dark humour. It's a narrative puzzler - the closest thing I can think of is Obra Dinn. You have a book with details about a bunch of demons. To summon them you need to work out what music they like, what offering from your fridge might tempt them, and which three classmates to bring along. This is the puzzle bit. So one demon might like the sound of trumpets - do you have a jazz record to play? Another likes to settle arguments - do you have friends who are at war about something? When you have the right blend of ingredients, as it were - Demon Quest 85 is essentially a cooking game, I've just realised - the demon appears. You chat. Maybe you solve a few problems. Crucially you might find out details that allow you to fill in the gaps of what other demons might need in order to be summoned. This is all lovely, but what's really special is the story that slowly emerges. Or rather it's two stories: the squabbling high schoolers with their teenage preoccupations, and the squabbling demons, with their own teenage preoccupations. I'm about halfway through Demon Quest 85 and I don't want it to end. Really, though, I wish everybody could play it. What kind of demon would I need to summon in order to grant that wish? Chris Donlan

The Secret of Monkey Island, PC Watch on YouTube We're all headed back to Monkey Island soon! Ever since Ron Gilbert announced he was working on a new Monkey Island game, my inner child has been doing all sorts of somersaults in my tummy. In short, I am super excited to revisit the tropical shores of Mêlée once again. The first two games in the Monkey Island series were such a key part of my childhood, offering a sense of adventure without ever really posing any real threat (something small me appreciated after being launched into Ocarina of Time’s Shadow Temple rather unceremoniously by my older brothers). As such, I decided that now is the time to introduce my own children to the world of Guybrush Threepwood and co. and I downloaded the game from Steam. Admittedly, my small humans are not as enamoured with it as I was (and still am). They find the effort of pointing and clicking on every small thing more of a chore than anything ("I even have to click to walk over there, Mummy?!"), but they do appreciate the colour and the humour of it all. The first time my daughter met the pirate leaders and chose to call them a "bunch of foul-smelling, grog-swilling pigs" caused much hilarity in our house, and I still hear my children bandying the phrase around when they run round the garden. Just imagine what they are going to be like when we finally get to the insult sword fighting bit... (Also, as a side note, I have added Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis onto my "To Play" pile. If I am embracing my childhood once more, I really should go all in.) Victoria Kennedy