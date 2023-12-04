What is the GTA 6 trailer release time?

After years of speculation and leaks, GTA 6 is finally going to be revealed this week. Rockstar have announced that they're releasing the first trailer on December 5th. Below you'll find information on when the GTA 6 trailer will release in your timezone, and where you can watch it.

GTA 6 trailer release time and where to watch

The first GTA 6 trailer will be released on Tuesday, December 5th at these times, depending on your timezone:

6am PST for the US west coast

9am EST for the US east coast

2pm GMT for the UK and Western Europe

3pm CEST for central Europe

The trailer will premiere on YouTube via Rockstar's own channel. You can watch it here and press a button to set up a notification as a reminder, or you can watch it using the embed below:

Watch GTA 6's first trailer here.

There were several leaks in November which suggested that the trailer was coming and prompted Rockstar to confirm it would arrive in December. They then announced the December 5th trailer release time last week.

What to expect from the GTA 6 reveal trailer

Leaks have been a recurring issue for Rockstar during the development of GTA 6, and are why we already know some of what the trailer might show. For example, Grand Theft Aut 6 is due to be set in Vice City, Rockstar's pastiche of Miami, Florida, but during the modern day rather than the original GTA: Vice City's neon-lit 1980s. It's also expected to feature dual protagonists, a man and a woman. This would be the Grand Theft Auto series' first female protagonist.

Thanks to earnings projections from publisher Take-Two, we also have reason to expect GTA 6's release date to be sometime in 2024. The release date could be revealed in this first trailer.

Rockstar don't normally go overboard with the number of trailers they release, so each one tends to be substantial. The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 5, for example, introduced Michael as he narrated the reasons he moved to Los Santos, with shots of the open world and the activities you could do there. Metadata accessed via the YouTube API has revealed that the GTA 6 reveal trailer will be 91 seconds long.

We'll be working quickly after the GTA 6 trailer releases to analyse it and glean as much information as we can, but if you don't want to wait, you can also read everything we know about GTA 6 so far.