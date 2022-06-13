Weekly: A look back at the Summer Games Fest

Weekly: A look back at the Summer Games FestRecapping the week on Eurogamer - sort of.
Hello, and welcome back to the Weekly, our newish show where we recap the week on Eurogamer for you. We look at reviews and features, news and videos, and pull out some of the talking points from the week.
This time, we're all about the Summer Games Fest, which is also why the show is a bit late - we generally try to run it on Friday, but we had to record it last night after the Xbox conference. Apologies for the delay!
Bertie's guests this episode are Eurogamer editor in chief Martin Robinson and Christian Donlan, our features editor.
