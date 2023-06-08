Watch tonight's Summer Game Fest 2023 Opening Showcase here with us

It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the silly festive season but June, when all the big games companies come out to play and show us what they've got. And the centrepoint of it all will be today's Opening Showcase of Summer Game Fest.

It begins at 8pm UK time (9pm CEST / 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT) and you can watch the stream here while we report live on what we see. I'm sure you know the drill by now, but this is a chance for us to follow the announcements together and talk about whether we're impressed by them. Will we be?

What is on the cards for tonight, then - what should we expect? Well, Geoff Keighley, obviously, because it's his show. But in terms of head-turning games: Ed Boon will be there to show Mortal Kombat 1, the franchise reboot, and Remedy's Sam Lake will be there to show more of Alan Wake 2.

Beyond that, though, it's speculation, although there's a good chance we'll see Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty, which I have high hopes for, and that we'll see Hideo Kojima. Will he be taking a picture of his food, though, or will he be there to show Death Stranding 2?

With an expected running time of around two hours and dozens of games companies reportedly signed up, we're expecting plenty of other announcements besides. Oh and remember: Summer Game Fest is orbited by many other showcases running this weekend and into next week, and you can keep track of all of it with our Summer Game Fest 2023 guide.

For now, though, let's speculate - what are you hoping hope to see?