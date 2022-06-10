Video Game Score category added to the Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards has added five new categories, including Video Game Score.

All five will be included from next year's awards. That includes awards for songwriting, song for social change, and poetry.

The Grammy Awards, America's most prestigious music award ceremony, aims to encapsulate all elements of the music industry, so the Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media should fit in neatly.

Specifically, the award "recognises excellence in score soundtrack albums comprised predominately of original scores and created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current video game or other interactive media released within the qualification period".

"We're so excited to honour these diverse communities of music creators through the newly established awards and amendments, and to continue cultivating an environment that inspires change, progress and collaboration," said Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy.

"The Academy's top priority is to effectively represent the music people that we serve, and each year, that entails listening to our members and ensuring our rules and guidelines reflect our ever-evolving industry."

Earlier this year, arrangers Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman won Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for their Big Band arrangement of Meta Knight's Revenge from Kirby Superstar.

It was only the second video game winner in the history of the awards.