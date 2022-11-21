Very is offering the Nintendo Switch OLED in great bundle deals this Black Friday sale

During these Black Friday sales, you'll come across some of the few discounts Nintendo offers on its range of Switch consoles. And the Switch OLED, with its higher price, is going to receive a bit more attention.

Very currently have a range of Switch OLED bundles right now. If you're planning on using the Switch for some party fun across the age group, you can't beat the bundle here with Nintendo Switch Sports for just £299. Switch Sports lets you compete in six different sports, building on the massive legacy left behind with Wii Sports.

If you're a Pokemon fan, you're in luck as there's this great bundle which includes both of the latest Scarlet and Violet games, priced at just £329, guaranteeing you hours of monster-catching fun. You get to choose from one of three new starter Pokemon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly, and explore a vast new open world.

And if multiplayer madness is what you're after, which is one of Nintendo's specialties after all, then this bundle with both Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the perfect match for you, on sale for £349. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is ready with a range of tracks and playable characters, and thanks to the Switch Online Expansion Pack, you can access even more tracks and continue the kart battles. It's also notable as this game has rarely been discounted since it arrived on the Switch. Splatoon 3 is Nintendo's family-friendly action game, which has an excellent online mode, making it ideal for both casual and veteran gamers.

There are so many deals popping up right with many retailers starting sales before Black Friday itself has arrived. Check out our early Nintendo deals guide for all things Switch related. And keep tabs on our Jelly Deals Twitter feed to make sure you don't miss out on any discounts we find throughout the day.