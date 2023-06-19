Upgrade your storage and save money with one of these great Crucial MX500 SATA SSD deals

If you've been looking for an affordable storage upgrade for your PC, Crucial's MX500 SATA SSD is a safe bet to give you some extra space for the latest games, and right now you can save money on every size of the MX500 at Amazon.

These are the lowest prices we've seen for the MX500 at all of the different sizes, so no matter how much extra storage you need you can snap up a good deal.

The Crucial MX500 SSDs take the spot of best value SSD for gaming in Digital Foundry's SSD guide. That's down to the excellent random read and write performance and a good endurance rating, as well as the low price.

If you've got an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 and want to get some extra portable storage for it, you can grab a SATA to USB cable or enclosure to help store and load your games for your console.

