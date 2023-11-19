Upgrade your audio for less with this early Black Friday discount on a Denon Soundbar

Black Friday 2023 will soon be here, but as tradition dictates, before the big rush of additional deals that'll sweep through that singular day, there are still plenty of other offers to find including various gaming deals and more.

Right now on Amazon, you can pick up the Denon DHT-S216 Soundbar going for just £139.99, a 30-per-cent saving on its original asking price.

There are many approaches you can take to sound systems and your overall setup and build will determine how you go about it. For owners of monitors that don’t include built-in speakers, or just for anyone looking for a sound system upgrade, it’s a solid pick particularly with its built-in subwoofers, providing stronger bass and a heftier thud to heavier sounds.

Speaking from experience about soundbars, it might just be the best non-headphone audio solution I’ve ever had, giving a lot more oomph to games I’m playing or music I’m listening to, and a perfect fit – both visually and functionally.

Thanks to a relatively compact size, soundbars are perfect to sit beneath your screen with a wide enough design that’ll still provide a good sense of directional audio. On top of that, it has a Bluetooth connection, allowing you to link it up with your phone to play music and more wirelessly.

As an alternative, Amazon has the Denon DHT-S316 Soundbar – with a separate, dedicated subwoofer included – also discounted. That’s now only £179.99, a 35-per-cent discount off its original £279 price, and has many of the same features outlined above.

