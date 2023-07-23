Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ubisoft is suspending "inactive accounts", disabling access to game libraries

"I lost my Ubisoft account, and all the Ubisoft Steam games I've bought are now useless."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Ubisoft has confirmed that it is temporarily suspending accounts it deems to be "inactive", preventing players from accessing their game libraries.

Players are then sent an email informing them that their suspended account will be deleted in 30 days unless they click the "Cancel Account Closure" link.

Newscast: Newscast: Is Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition now a done deal?Watch on YouTube

"We noticed that you have not been using your Ubisoft account associated with [your email address]," the email begins, as shared by Twitter user @PC_enjoyer.

"We have temporarily suspended your inactive Ubisoft account and will be closing it permanently in 30 days in accordance with our Terms of Use.

"If you wish to keep your Ubisoft account, you can cancel its closure by clicking on the Cancel button below."

"Hey there," tweeted the verified Ubisoft Support account a short while later. "We just wanted to chime in that you can avoid the account closure by logging into your account within the 30 days (since receiving the email pictured) and selecting the Cancel Account Closure link contained in the email.

"We certainly do not want you to lose access to your games or account, so if you have any difficulties logging in, then please create a support case with us."

When Twitterer Ponpon replied to say, "I lost my Ubisoft account, and all the Ubisoft Steam game[s] I've bought are now useless", Ubisoft support responded to say that players can raise a ticket if they would like to recover their account.

Interestingly, PC Gamer reports that it couldn't find mention of this in the company's US terms of use or its end-user licence agreement, however, it does reserve the right to suspend or end services at any time. It's also not clear how often you need to log into your Ubisoft account to prevent it getting tagged "inactive".

"Added context" appended to Ubisoft's tweet by Twitter uses adds: "For added context, Ubisoft can be required under certain data protection laws, such as GDPR, to close inactive accounts if they deem the data no longer necessary for collection.

"Ubisoft has claimed they don't close accounts that are inactive for less than four years."

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch