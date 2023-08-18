Twitch bans don't stop people still watching, but that's changing
A better cut.
Twitch streamers will soon be able to block banned users from continuing to watch their live broadcasts.
Currently, a ban will only stop disruptive or abusive users from being able to communicate via Twitch chat.
But that will change in September with an opt-in feature for all Twitch streamers to immediately cut their live feeds for anyone given a ban.
Twitch streamer Lowco brought attention to the upcoming feature via a post on X, formerly Twitter, where they noted that the ban will currently not extend to a block on VODs or Clips.
But Twitch itself is still considering additional functionality - including the option to IP ban users to avoid anyone getting around the block by simply signing out (or creating a new account).
• Rolling out to everyone in September— Lowco 🏖️ (@LowcoTV) August 16, 2023
• Optional tool that you can turn off/on
• Works instantly - if you ban someone mid-stream they will be cut off from the stream immediately
• Blocked users will automatically be prevented from watching
• Does not prevent them from…
Last month, Eurogamer's chief Twitch correspondant Ed travelled to TwitchCon to meet with the company and discuss the state of the platform after a often-difficult year so far.
At the time, Twitch said it was in a crucial "trust building period" and working on new ways to support its users - both streamers and viewers.
Just yesterday, Ed highlighted the rise of AI-powered streams on Twitch.