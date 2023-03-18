Try "chilled base builder" Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles now with this new "evolving demo"

There's a new "evolving demo" on the way for the next stand-alone game set in the Falconeer universe, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles.

In a bid to "forego" the beta route, developer Tomas Sala says the "evolving demo" will be updated "based on real-time player feedback" as the project progresses.

You can take a peek at the "chilled base builder" in the video below:

Bulwark : Falconeer Chronicles | Evolving Demo.

"Putting out a new demo or game is always as anxious as it is exciting. I've put in a lot of effort to take in all the feedback and improvements suggested by players already," Sala said.

"This new demo then is an evolving demo, as I'm aiming to continue that process. It will be updated as I continue development and serve as both a showcase and opportunity for players to be heard, I hope everyone enjoys what it has to offer."

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles focuses "on the joy of freeform creation".

"Build, defend and expand fortified settlements shaped by the harsh landscapes of the Ursee," the description teases. "Explore your unforgiving environment, manage the flow of resources as you help to breath life into the land and provide asylum to those lost!

"There is an explorable 3D world in which you can build on any rock, cliff and mountain you can find. Build without a grid or planar restriction, up or down it; does not matter. Meet and hire commanders and specialists that unlock new building options, units and stories."

The demo is available to play for free right now on Steam, with further information set to come "throughout the coming months".

"I love that we live in a world where there's a launch title like this," Bertie wrote in Eurogamer's The Falconeer review. "In a world of compromised visions, The Falconeer is dazzlingly original. An aerial combat game unlike any other."