Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles gets March release date

Demo out end of this month.

Artwork for Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles with logo and backdrop of ships and buildings in blue ocean haze
Image credit: Tomas Sala
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, the next game from The Falconeer developer Tomas Sala, will be released in March.

What's more, a demo will be playable from 30th January across all platforms. The game will be released on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on 26th March.

A sequel to The Falconeer, the game is a unique city builder with a distinct minimalist style that's been designed to be easy to play. Check out a trailer below.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles | Platform Reveal Trailer

In Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, building is done at just the click of a button, with players then tasked with protecting their creations and befriending or fighting factions.

The demo will allow players to complete one complete scenario designed to introduce the game's mechanics. Settlements can grow to 15 buildings, with later-stage elements only available in the full game.

Giant airship floats over ocean in Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
Giant falcon flies past sci-fi towers in Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
Distant shot of various sci-fi buildings and towers in blue haze in Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
A ship in the ocean in front of mountains and sci-fi buildings in Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles
Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles has a beautiful style | Image credit: Tomas Sala

The Falconeer was released in 2020 and is a bit of a Eurogamer favourite, with Bertie describing it as "dazzlingly original" in his review of the game.

He also visited Sala to find out more about the game's development - and the existence of muskrats.

Ostensibly an aerial combat game, The Falconeer features a unique art style and philosophical depth. A city builder in the same world is an intriguing proposition, then.

