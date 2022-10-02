Transformers join Magic: The Gathering

Transformers are coming to Magic: The Gathering.

Announced at this week's Hasbro PulseCon, the first six double-sided cards feature your favourite Transformers in both vehicular and robot form, and there's two versions of each Transformer, as they come in both a retro 1980s style as well as their inversed Shattered Glass variant.

So far cards featuring Optimus Prime, Starscream, Soundwave, Slicer, Goldbug, and Flamewar have been confirmed, and will reportedly be available in The Brothers' War sets, as well as Bundle Box and collector boosters, too.

Just revealed at #HasbroPulseCon!



Six double-sided Transformers cards which you'll be able to get in #MTGBRO Bundles as well as Set & Collector boosters, in either their normal frame or the "Shattered Glass."



First up: Optimus Prime & Starscream

"There are so many fan-favourite Transformers characters that we wanted to make sure we could launch many of them," said Gavin Verhey, principal game designer at Wizards Of The Coast (IGN, via NME).

"The Brother’s War is an incredible set that retells one of the most classic stories of Magic," Verhey added. "There’s a lot for established players to dig into here, but we wanted to have something that might catch the eye of someone who didn’t have the background of Brother’s War to get them excited about the set.

"And finally, as mentioned before, we’ve been looking for a place to put Transformers, and in a world full of giant mechs and sweet artifacts, it made sense."

We also learned at the same event that a new Transformers game based upon the Earthspark TV show is coming to PC and console. Although Hasbro stopped short of confirming the name, we do know it's in development at family-friendly studio Outright Games and is expected to release in 2023.

Niantic, developer of Pokémon Go, announced its involvement in a new mobile AR game project - Transformers: Heavy Metal - in June 2021 and "soft-launched" the new game that same month. By June 2022, however, it had been cancelled.