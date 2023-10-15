Everyone's favourite time traveller, Doctor Who, has arrived in Magic: The Gathering.

Accompanied by "their companions, their foes, and more", The Doctor is now available in four Commander decks. These "all feature new-to-Magic cards" include reprints with new Doctor Who-themed art and feature cards "that will be legal in Legacy, Vintage, and Commander", although the cards have chiefly been designed for the latter.

"The four decks feature Doctors grouped together from the show’s history," Wizards of the Coast explain. "Blast From the Past features the first eight Doctors. Timey-Wimey highlight the Ninth, Tenth, and Eleventh Doctors. Paradox Power showcases the Twelfth and Thirteenth Doctors."

And if you always secretly cheered the villains, Wizards haven't forgotten you, either; the Masters of Evil Commander deck contains "many of the Doctor’s archnemeses throughout the show's 60 years".

Expect each deck to contain the appropriate companions, and mechanics that match each Doctor's unique time period. Saga cards, however, will highlight "fan-favourite" moments from each Doctor's run.

You'll also be able to collect special TARDIS showcase versions in Collector Boosters, which offer alternate artwork that "focus on flashy styles and breathtaking artistry" and – if you're really lucky – special "extremely rare" serialised Doctor cards, too, which are limited to just 500 printings a card.

Magic: The Gathering – Doctor Who is out now. Wizards say they are "a labour of love, invoking the history of Doctor Who through the lens of Magic".

"Designers, writers, and artists worked to capture the world of Doctor Who in a way that made it exciting for fans of Doctor Who and Magic," the team says.

Wizards of the Coast recently revealed what new crossover expansions Magic: The Gathering fans can expect to see next year, including new sets based upon Final Fantasy, Fallout, and the Assassin's Creed series.

The cards have been released as part of the trading card game's Universes Beyond series and are set to kick off in early 2024 with the Fallout expansion.