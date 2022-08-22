Tintin game to adapt Cigars of the Pharaoh

A video game version of Tintin classic Cigars of the Pharaoh will launch for PC, plus Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox consoles in 2023.

The project will adapt one of the best early Tintin comic books, from a time when the young reporter (and Snowy the dog) were not yet accompanied by sidekick Captain Haddock.

The project - developed by Madrid-based adventure game maker Pendulo Studios, and published by French company Microids - was first mentioned by Microids back in April 2020, before all went quiet. We've been waiting to hear more ever since. Now, here's a teaser trailer:

Watch on YouTube Tintin (and Snowy) star in Cigars of the Pharaoh.

"Being able to work on an adaptation of the famous Belgian reporter's adventure is a delight," Microids boss Stéphane Longeard said today. "We started working on the game a few years ago and we cannot wait to show more to our players worldwide.

"If I had one thing to add, I'd say that we'll do everything in our power to pay tribute to Hergé's work and offer the fans the adaptation of their dreams".

Microids has been busy dealing with the fallout of its failed XIII remake. A new remake of said remake launches in September, and will also be made available as a free update to existing XIII remake owners.