Here is some new footage from the remake of the XIII remake

After a pretty dismal launch in 2020 that was widely panned by gamers and critics alike, French studio Tower Five has been hard at work remaking the XIII remake.

Now, we have been given a look at some of the new gameplay for the cel-shaded shooter, which shows over three minutes of footage from the SPADS Military Base sequence. And, in my opinion, it does look better.

You can see it for yourself below.

XIII gameplay captured on a PS5.

The developer promises this remake of the remake not only has its new art direction, but also "a better AI and numerous technical improvements like 60fps" going for it.

This release is scheduled for 13th September, and will come as a free update for those that already own the game.

Meanwhile, for this new version of the game, publisher Microids has taken the reins away from former developer PlayMagic, which bore the brunt of a lot of the remake's criticism when it was originally released.

At this time, the developer and publisher admitted the heavily ridiculed remake did not live up to expectations, with blame being attributed to the Covid19 pandemic.

"Unfortunately, players' expectations have not been met by the launch version and we hear loud and clear the legitimate criticism and disappointment," they said.

"First and foremost, we would like to offer our most sincere apologies for the game's technical issues. In its present state, XIII does not meet our quality standards and we fully understand players' frustrations. The pandemic has impacted the game's production on many levels. Pivoting to home working for the teams has added unexpected delays in the development schedule and the QA process. We hoped we would be able to provide a Day One patch fixing all the issues but the development of this update is taking more time than expected."