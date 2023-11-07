This speedy 4TB Lexar NVMe SSD from Scan is less than £200

Black Friday deals are already here despite the actual date still being over two weeks away. It seems as if retailers can't help themselves but to offer us gamers discounts and bundles on popular tech and gaming accessories.

Lexar makes some of the best storage devices around, and one of its Gen4 NVMe SSDs is currently available for £196.99 from our friends at Scan with a couple of freebies.

This SSD comes with a free low profile heatsink from Xclio. This makes it ideal to keep the performance sustained and the temperatures down when swapping data back and forth. Given the read speeds reach 7400MB/s and the write speeds up to 6500MB/s, you can be sure to use this speedy drive with your PS5 console too, and not just a PC or laptop.

The inclusion of Norton 360 for free is a nice bonus yoo. It's a useful protection service, especially as it allows you to use it with three of your devices, and it includes VPN service, so you can protect your identity when surfing online.

The Lexar NM790 competes with some of the best SSDs for gaming around, and is easily one of the best SSDs for the PS5 once you've fitted that free heatsink too. At just under £200, it's cheaper than something like the 4TB Crucial P3 Plus, while being faster.

There's bound to be more deals and discounts on SSDs and other PC storage in the lead up to and during Black Friday, so make sure you're following the Deals topic on Eurogamer to see the latest deals.