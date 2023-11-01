This Logitech G305 gaming mouse is £30 off thanks to Currys' early Black Friday deals

With Black Friday taking place later this month, we can expect to see deep discounts on all things gaming and tech, regardless of the platform you spend most of your time with.

However, many retailers will be taking advantage of the month by jumping the gun and offering early deals. Currys has come in today with early Black Friday deals, and they currently have this excellent Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse for just £29.99. That's 50 per cent off the usual RRP and a great price for a Logitech wireless mouse.

The G305 mouse offers fast, accurate syncing thanks to Logitech's signature wireless technology known as Lightspeed. The optical sensor is sensitive, with 12,000 DPI, so you'll be sure to get accurate aim when playing shooters such as Call of Duty and Apex Legends.

What's great about the G305 is comfort and usability haven't been ignored during its design and production. It's lightweight, weighing less than 100g, so you won't feel the whole thing going against you when quick reflexes are required. And even though it requires just a single AA battery, Logitech rates the lifespan up to 250 hours, which is astonishingly high for a gaming mouse. And taking it around with you is a breeze thanks to the compartment inside to store the USB wireless receiver.

The mouse also has approval from our Digital Foundry tech team, so you can be confident getting a gaming mouse that's been approved by trusted tech and gaming aficionados.

We can expect to see many more deals going live well before Black Friday, especially considering this is a great one and November has just begun. Keep an eye out on our deals page here at Eurogamer to make sure you don't miss out on discounts on monitors, laptops, accessories and much more for all your gaming needs.