This amazing 1TB SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is down to its lowest price on Amazon

When it comes to portable SSDs, there aren't as many choices as portable hard drives or internal SSDs. SanDisk is one of the most well-known makers of external data storage, whether it's micro SD cards or USB memory sticks.

This Extreme portable SSD from the company has read speeds of 1050MB/s, and is currently down to its lowest ever price on Amazon at just £77.35. This is a great price for an SSD that isn't often reduced in price anyway.

Over on Amazon US, our American readers can benefit from the 2TB edition of this same SSD being available for just $119.99. This is a great price for such a fast portable SSD, ideal for carrying work and personal media safely without hesitation.

While those read speeds can reach up to 1050MB/s, the write speeds are basically the same, rated up to 1000MB/s. Its small size makes it ideal and easy to carry everywhere, and the keyring loop demonstrates this further.

But don't let its small size fool you about the durability. The silicon shell covering the SSD helps to keep your data safe against bumps and scratches, and SanDisk offers a five-year limited warranty too. This shell also means the drive is both water and dush resistant. Your data will also be kept safe thanks to the included password-protection feature with 256-bit AES encryption. And although the SSD comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable, there's a handy USB-C to USB-A adaptor too, in case you'll be moving your data around between older PCs and laptops.

