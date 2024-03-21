This 512GB Samsung Pro Plus SD Card is over half price in Amazon's Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring sale is a great time to grab those important accessories for your consoles for less.

If you play games on a handheld like a Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, a tablet or on your phone then getting an SD Card can be an affordable way to make sure you don't run out of space and speed things up a bit.

Samsung makes some of the best SD cards, and its 512GB Pro Plus card is almost as cheap as it's ever been in the Spring sale - just £36:

The Pro Plus micro SD cards frequently appear in the Digital Foundry guides for the best SD cards for the Steam Deck, and the best SD Cards for the Nintendo Switch, and as long as your device has a micro SD card slot or a full-sized SD card slot you can get the benefits.

The Pro Plus card has class 10 rated read/write speeds up to 180/130MB/s respectively, so file transfer times will be faster. The card also has the A2 rating meaning you'll get faster application performance compared to other cards.

Once you're using the Pro Plus you won't have to worry about it thanks to its water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wearout protection, and should anything bad happen to it you also get a 10-year warranty.

A micro SD card is a really easy way to upgrade your handheld device's storage, and thanks to this discount a cheap one too.

