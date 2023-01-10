Live-action Dungeons & Dragons TV series in the works at Paramount+

Following the commercial (if not critical) success of its Halo TV series, Paramount+ is delving into video-game-adjacent realms anew, this time with a live-action adaptation of the seminal Dungeons & Dragons fantasy role-playing series.

As reported by Deadline, Paramount+ secured the TV rights to the series following interest from multiple buyers, with the streaming service having now placed an eight-episode order.

Paramount Pictures and eOne are partnering to produce the series (the pair are also co-producing the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie Honor Among Thieves), which is being described as the studio's "largest-scope TV project ever".

Watch on YouTube Baldur's Gate 3 is one of several Dungeons & Dragons video games currently in the works.

Deadline says the live-action series' pilot episode will be written and directed by Red Notice filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber, with there already being talk of a Dungeons & Dragons "universe" spanning multiple shows.

Alongside the upcoming show and Honor Among Thieves movie (which stars the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant, and is set to release in the US this March), Dungeons & Dragons owner Wizards of the Coast also has a number of video games in the works.

It's partnered with Larian Studios' on the already impressive Baldur's Gate 3, and its internal developer Invoke Studios was confirmed to be working on an "AAA game derived from the Dungeons & Dragons universe" at the end of last year.

Additionally, Defense Grid studio Hidden Path Entertainment revealed it was developing an "AAA, third-person, open-world" Dungeons & Dragons RPG back in 2021, but its status is currently unknown following a recent Bloomberg report that claimed Hidden Path had been affected by Wizards of the Coast's recent decision to cancel at least five video games.