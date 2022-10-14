Dungeons & Dragons triple-A Unreal Engine 5 game in development

A major new Dungeons & Dragons game is in the works from Invoke Studios, the rebranded developer of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance formerly known as Tuque Games.

The project is being lead by Dominic Guay, a 20-year veteran of Ubisoft who worked on Splinter Cell before rising to become senior producer of Watch Dogs and its sequel.

Invoke owner and D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast announced the new project this week with only a few details: that it will have a triple-A scope, and be developed on the Unreal 5 engine.

Guay is currently working with a team of 80 people on the project, which will ramp up to 200 employees by 2025. Development is still early, then - and this is another one of those announcements where the word is being put out there now to attract further talent to the team.

"We have the largest and most popular brand of fantasy role-playing games in Dungeons & Dragons," Guay said. "Such a brand, with 50 years of history behind it, inspires developers and gives us enormous creative freedom. Our focus is on high-quality triple-A games and we will have the means to achieve our ends."

In a press release, Wizards of the Coast said Invoke was "one of the major Montreal studios concentrating on AAA fantasy games and the only one in Canada to do so with Wizards".

As for those other triple-A fantasy franchises, BioWare's main Canadian studio in Edmonton is working on Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, while CD Projekt's Polish HQ is early in development on fresh The Witcher game trilogy. Here's hoping at least one of them launches in the not-too-distant future.