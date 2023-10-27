There's a Diablo 4 free trial on PC this weekend

If you're looking for something to dip into this weekend, there's a free Diablo 4 PC trial which gives players access to all content from the game so far.

The trial is already live and will continue until Monday 30th October. Not a bad way to spend the weekend before Halloween!

To access the trial, you'll need a Battle.net account if you haven't got one already. The trial can be installed from the Diablo 4 page on Battle.net.

The free trial will let you play the full game, with social play and cross-play available, but character level is capped at 20. If the trial has you hooked, you can buy any edition of Diablo 4 at a 25 percent discount. Progress will carry over from the free trial if you do purchase the game. However, the free trial is exclusive to Battle.net, so progress won't be carried over if you buy Diablo 4 on Steam.

Diablo 4 is currently in its appropriately-themed Season of Blood, which adds a host of content including a new vampire hunter quest line, 22 new vampiric powers, new monster types and variants, plus a new seasonal event.

The trial is coincidentally timed after dataminers reportedly managed to take a look at Blizzard's Technical Alpha build of version 2.0 on its private testing branch and leaked details of the Diablo 4's first major expansion, suggesting it'll be called Lord of Hatred and centre on Mephisto.

Last weekend, Blizzard ran a 10-hour Diablo 4 trial for Xbox players as part of Xbox's Free Play Days promotion. Now it's PC players' turn to have a crack at it, will you be playing the free trial?