Diablo 4's first expansion looks to be Lord of Hatred, datamine suggests

It looks like Diablo 4's first major expansion will be called Lord of Hatred, and focus on Prime Evil Mephisto.

That's according to dataminers who have tapped into Blizzard's Technical Alpha build of version 2.0 on its private testing branch (thanks WccfTech).

In addition, it's believed the Kurast region from Diablo 2 will also be added - a city that fell to Mephisto's corruption.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Diablo 4 Season of Blood Announce TrailerWatch on YouTube

Other new features have also leaked, including a new class called Spiritborn which will have a nature theme, plus a Mercenary system for players to hire NPCs, outfit them with gear, and level them up in a dedicated skill tree. The ability to craft corrupt Runestones and Raid missions are also rumoured.

Of course, we won't know for sure until Blizzard officially announces the expansion, which could happen at BlizzCon early next month.

Diablo boss Rod Fergusson confirmed in September the game would receive annual expansions, on top of quarterly seasons. It's all part of a plan to work on the game for "years and years".

It's unclear, though, how expansions will be released, sold, and priced.

Diablo 4's second season, Season of Blood, launched earlier this month with a vampire theme.